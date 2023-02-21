Schools prepare for upcoming storm, some announce schedule changes

SALT LAKE CITY — School districts are eyeing the snowstorm moving in and preparing to change schedules as necessary.

Ben Horsley, spokesperson for the Granite School District. told KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic that the district doesn’t want to make a decision about changing school schedules too early since approximately 60% of their students rely on school for meals and child care.

Jordan School District said they were watching the storm and told students to be prepared for a potential virtual learning day.

We are tracking a winter storm warning issued by the @NWSSaltLakeCity. As a result, we are asking everyone to be prepared for a potential virtual learning day tomorrow, February 22. Visit https://t.co/Qi6t1FXpRM for more information. pic.twitter.com/tCSVjf1NmO — Jordan District (@jordandistrict) February 21, 2023

Pacific Heritage Academy announced a two hour delay Wednesday morning in anticipation for the upcoming storm.

Salt Lake City School District said, “We are tracking the incoming storm. Our crews will be out during the night tracking the storm and monitoring conditions. Any possible changes to our regular school schedules will be made early tomorrow morning. They will be posted to social media and sent to parents.”