Utah schools delaying, canceling classes as major storm hits state

SALT LAKE CITY — School districts are keeping an eye on the snowstorm that is blasting Utah and changing their schedules for Wednesday’s classes.

Here’s a list of some of the changes that have been announced:

Alpine School District

Alpine School District officials announced all schools will be moving to a distance learning day Wednesday.

“Because Wednesday is an early-out day for our secondary students, it is not feasible to have a two-hour delay due to transportation needs throughout the entire district,” read a post on the district’s website.

Students were told to check their Google classroom or Canvas account for additional information from their teacher(s).

An announcement about the status of after-school and extracurricular activities is expected to be made at 11 a.m.

Ascent Academy

The Ascent Academy campuses in Lehi, Saratoga Springs, West Jordan and West Valley City are moving to remote learning Wednesday.

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, located in Sandy, will be closed due to the weather.

Box Elder School District

The Box Elder School District will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Already scheduled for tomorrow was a normal Wednesday one-hour delay. We will now add one hour to that delayed start,” read a post on the district’s website.

District officials said a decision to move to a virtual learning day will be announced at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday here or on each school’s web page.

“If there is not notice of a virtual learning day on www.besd.net or your child’s school web page by 5:30 a.m. or if you do not get an email by 5:30 a.m., plan on going to school tomorrow with the two-hour delay.”

Brigham Young University

All BYU faculty and supervisors are encouraged to make arrangements for remote learning and remote work where feasible. If a remote option is not feasible, faculty may opt to cancel classes today.

Cache County School District

All CCSD schools will be operating on a regular school day schedule Wednesday. “This decision was made after monitoring weather and road conditions throughout the night. We encourage staff, parents, and students traveling to school to plan for and take the extra time required to arrive at school safely.”

“Cache County School District covers a large geographical area in which weather and road conditions may vary. We encourage families to make the best decisions they can given local conditions.”

Canyon Rim Academy Charter School

Canyon Rim Academy Charter School in Salt Lake County will start two hours later than normal on Wednesday.

Canyons School District

The Canyons School District decided to move to remote learning Wednesday, according to a message sent to parents and guardians Tuesday night.

“While all schools will be closed for the day, students are asked to continue learning via technology,” read part of the message.

“We’ve known for a couple of days now that there is a winter weather watch,” said Jeff Haney, spokesperson for Canyons School District. “Of course parents, employees, everybody is asking what’s gonna happen tomorrow.”

District officials said the morning’s schedule extracurricular activities will be canceled “unless road conditions improve enough to be able to safely hold such activities.”

“We understand inclement weather can cause power and Internet outages. If you lose power or Internet access at home, contact your child’s teacher or school to report the outage and have your child work on previously assigned learning activities,” the message continued.

Dancing Moose Montessori

The school’s locations in South Jordan, West Valley City and Lehi have canceled classes for Wednesday.

Davis School District

Schools in the Davis School District will implement a two-hour delayed start this morning.

Secondary schools — already following a late start Wednesday schedule — will continue to follow that schedule.

Elementary schools will start two hours later than normal at 10:50 a.m.

Because of transportation issues and other logistics, A.M. and P.M. kindergarten and preschool classes are canceled Wednesday because of the late start. Those classes also include all Head Start/Early Head Start and Title I preschool programs.

Additionally, all before-school programs and field trips scheduled to begin prior to the late-start time are canceled.

All-day Kindergarten classes will be in session and will follow the two-hour late start associated with the elementary schools.

All district school buses will also be on a two-hour delay and they, like private vehicles, may be slowed due to inclement weather.

As always, parents may choose to keep their student at home anytime they feel conditions are unsafe to travel to school. When those situations arise, school administrators and teachers will work with students so that they can complete any schoolwork that they may have missed.

Granite School District

The Granite School District announced schools will be moving to a distance learning day Wednesday.

‘This means that ALL learning for the day will be moved online. You will be notified by your school and teachers with respect to lesson plans, class assignments, and other duties for your students,” the district’s website stated.

All preschool classes, however, have been canceled “and there will be no distance instruction.”

This comes after Ben Horsley, spokesperson for the Granite School District, told KSL NewsRadio’s Dave and Dujanovic that the district didn’t want to make a decision about changing school schedules too early since approximately 60% of their students rely on school for meals and child care.

Granite School District will implement a Distance Learning Day for Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Hawthorn Academy

Hawthorn Academy, which has campuses in South Jordan and West Jordan, is pivoting to a remote learning day Wednesday.

“While both campuses will be closed for the day, students are asked to continue learning remotely from home,” read a post on the school’s website.

Extracurricular activities — including sporting events and practices, after-school tutoring, and theatrical/music rehearsals and performances — have also been canceled for Feb. 22.

Jordan School District

Officials with the Jordan School District said Wednesday will be a virtual learning day for all students.

“There will be no in-person learning in our schools…. No meals, no preschool, and no daycare will be provided,” read a post on the district’s website.

Between 10 a.m. and noon, students can meet with their teacher virtually, according to the post.

Elementary parent-teacher conferences will also be held virtually or by phone Wednesday.

“Conferences will NOT be held in person.”

An announcement about the status of Wednesday’s afterschool and extracurricular activities is expected by 1 p.m.

Juan Diego Catholic Schools

Juan Diego Catholic High School, Saint John the Baptist Elementary School and Saint John the Baptist Middle School will move to remote learning Wednesday due to extreme weather and road conditions.

Morgan School District

Schools in the district will be on a two-hour delay.

Murray School District

The Murray School District is moving to remote learning Wednesday, Feb. 22, due to the winter storm.

“This means all students will be expected to engage in their school work remotely on their district-supplied devices through their class’ digital learning system,” the district website stated.

The post went on to say: “According to Murray City School District Snow Day and other closure-related protocols, teachers will have lessons posted online two hours later than our normal start time. Again, students will be expected to engage with their teachers once lessons are posted.”

With that, school breakfast, lunch, and field trips will be canceled, as well as half-day kindergarten and preschool (ECEC) student classes.

“Extracurricular activities and non-school group facility use will be on a case-by-case following condition evaluation,” the post continued.

Further updates and changes can be found through ParentSquare notifications, the Murray City School District website homepage, and Facebook and Instagram social media platforms operated by the district.

Nebo School District

The Nebo School District announced a two-hour delayed start for its schools on Wednesday.

Buses will also run on a two-hour delay.

North Star Academy

North Star Academy, located at 2920 W. 14000 South in Bluffdale, will start on a two-hour delay.

North Summit School District

The North Summit School District will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday, along with its bus schedule.

NUAMES Early College High School

NUAMES Early College High School, which has campuses in Layton and Ogden, will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.

Ogden School District

All Ogden School District locations will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday. Half-day morning programs have been canceled.

Pacific Heritage Academy

Pacific Heritage Academy, located at 1755 W. 1100 North in Salt Lake City, announced a two-hour delay Wednesday morning in anticipation of the upcoming storm.

Paradigm Schools

Paradigm Schools in South Jordan is canceling classes for Wednesday.

Prince of Peace Lutheran School

Prince of Peace Lutheran School will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather and poor driving conditions, officials said.

Provo School District

Schools in the Provo School District will also be starting two hours later than normal Wednesday morning.

“There will be NO half-day kindergarten, preschool, or other midday/afterschool programs. High school athletics and activities will take place as scheduled,” read a post on the district’s website.

The post went on to say that if additional schedule adjustments need to be made, they will be communicated as soon as possible Wednesday morning by phone, text, email, district website and district social media.

Salt Lake City School District

The Salt Lake City School District said Wednesday will be a remote learning day.

“All morning extracurricular activities are canceled tomorrow,” district officials tweeted. “We will send an update mid-day tomorrow regarding afterschool and evening extracurricular activities scheduled for Wednesday.”

Salt Lake Community College

All Salt Lake Community College campuses and sites will be closed for in-person classes Wednesday.

“Students, please check Canvas for remote learning class options,” read a 9:52 p.m. tweet from the school.

Spectrum Academy

Both Pleasant Grove and North Salt Lake locations will move to remote learning Wednesday.

Summit Academy Schools

Due to the storm, Summit Academy Schools and Summit Academy High School are moving to remote learning Wednesday.

“Teachers will email or post learning activities on Canvas and Google classroom by 9 a.m.,” read a post on their website.

Syracuse Arts Academy

Students moving to remote learning for Wednesday.

Tintic School District

All Tintic School District locations will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Tooele County School District

The Tooele County School District will go virtual on Wednesday.

“Please check your student’s Canvas or email their teacher for more information about assignments,” read a 9:31 p.m. tweet from the district.

University of Utah

In-person classes on Wednesday have been moved online due to weather and potentially hazardous road conditions.

Instructors should move in-person classes online, reschedule in-person exams and communicate directly with their students about any changes. The U’s health care system and hospitals remain open, as are essential university functions. University-operated child care facilities will open at 9:30 a.m. and provide updates directly to families.

Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University will delay opening all campuses until 10 a.m. Classes will be taught remotely until then. Students need to check with their instructors for the status of their classes for the rest of the day.

Weber School District

Due to the snowstorm and safety precautions, bus pick-ups and school start times will be delayed by two hours at all locations.

“During adverse conditions, we encourage parents to make attendance decisions for their children based on their specific ability to get to school safely. We trust parents to make the ultimate call when it comes to their child’s well-being. Elementary schools will be running on a Wednesday early-out schedule. Due to the shortened schedule, Kindergarten and preschool will not be in session.”

Weber State University

Weber State University campuses will be closed until 10 a.m. due to winter weather. All classes and events after 10 a.m. are scheduled as normal.