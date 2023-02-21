SLC police looking to identify robbery suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Salt Lake City business on Jan. 30.

The crime happened near 1400 South and 300 West at 3:59 p.m.

After receiving the robbery call from a business employee, officers responded to the scene and began their investigation.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man walked into the business and threatened the employee with a gun before leaving with merchandise,” read a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The employee reported no injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect Tuesday, Feb. 21, adding that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the man has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-21521.

Detectives assigned to our Robbery Squad are seeking the community’s help to identify a man accused of robbing a business on January 30th. For more information, please read our press release:https://t.co/6rxGZu4VAw#SaltLakeCity #SLC #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/YYLkmCAFlD — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) February 21, 2023