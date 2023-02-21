CRIME
SLC police looking to identify robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Salt Lake City business on Jan. 30.
The crime happened near 1400 South and 300 West at 3:59 p.m.
After receiving the robbery call from a business employee, officers responded to the scene and began their investigation.
“Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man walked into the business and threatened the employee with a gun before leaving with merchandise,” read a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.
The employee reported no injuries.
Police released a photo of the suspect Tuesday, Feb. 21, adding that he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the man has been asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference 23-21521.
