Sardine, Logan canyons hit with heavy snow and closures

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — State Troopers in northern Utah are already putting in several long hours with this storm as the snow hit Sardine and Logan canyons early Tuesday afternoon.

Experts warned Utahns to delay or postpone travel Tuesday afternoon as a major winter storm moved into the Beehive State.

The winter conditions already stranded some drivers early Tuesday.

Many drivers were stuck at the park and ride location just outside of Sardine Canyon on the Cache County side, waiting for the canyon to reopen.

Lots of snow to the north. Here's a look at the conditions as I came out of Logan Canyon moments ago. Also a brief, scary "oops" as I just barely veered off the road. All the coverage, coming up on @KSL5TV at 5&6/ #utsnow #utwx #snow #utah #winter pic.twitter.com/w0Pk4okrda — Mike Anderson (@mikeandersonKSL) February 21, 2023

A number of those people just wanted to get home. Some of them realized was just a sampling of what was ahead.

The rain in Logan Canyon quickly turned to snow and that caused challenging visibility and slick conditions.

“Yep, just trying to get home,” motorist Mike Vicars said. He said the conditions in Sardine Canyon caused a long delay for his trip home.

“I was waiting over in Logan for about an hour because I heard it was blocked off. Come over here, and I’ve been sitting over here for about an hour here too. So it’s been down about two hours,” he said.

The Utah Highway patrol closed the southbound lanes because of some crashes up the road. It was likely the start of a busy couple of days for Troopers like Sergeant Jason Kendrick.

“We are anticipating it to last through Wednesday,” Kendrick said.

By Tuesday evening several school districts kept a wary eye on the storm and prepared to change schedules as necessary.

Here is a list of those changes. Check it frequently as more districts update their plans for the storm.

He added drivers seem to make the same mistakes with each storm. “Make sure your windshield wipers are good. You can clear the snow from the windshield, slow down, give yourself plenty of space, and certainly check your tires. Good tires are a huge factor.”

Tires make a huge difference. A lot of inclement weather accidents come with bad treads. “And a significant amount of time, the tires are bald, they’re ineffective,” Kendrick said.

Making sure your car is ready can save you and often state troopers some extra heartache. Some of the folks who got stuck pointed out Tuesday that we’ve still got more of this ahead.

“We tell ourselves we need it,” one driver told KSL. “But for it to all come so much, I mean it’s a lot snow.”

State troopers say if you get into an accident, please stay in your car, and if you can, pull out of the way of traffic.

They’ve seen plenty of situations where cars slide into people who are talking outside their cars after a crash.