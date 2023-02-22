Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Utah ranks 45th in the country for affordable housing

Feb 21, 2023, 9:15 PM
FILE: A for sale sign is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Des...
FILE: A for sale sign is pictured in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s no surprise that housing is expensive right now, but it’s that way everywhere, right? Wrong. According to Today’s Homeowner, Utah is 45th in the country when it comes to affordable housing.

This means only a handful of places are less affordable than The Beehive State.

Today’s Homeowner compared median monthly mortgage payments and median pretext monthly income to determine affordability.

On average, Utahns spend just over 41% of their monthly income on housing, according to Today’s Homeowner. That’s a lot more than the recommended 30%.

Many of the places ranking lower than Utah, in terms of affordable housing, are found on the west coast. This includes California, Hawaii, Washington and Oregon. The other two ranking lower than Utah are Montana and the District of Columbia.

Devin Oldroyd contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Unaffordable Utah

...
Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Shift your budget to combat inflation

After battling high inflation for nearly two years and a rollercoaster of gas prices, experts say it’s time for Utahns to make some budget shifts to survive the persistent higher prices.
8 days ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to reduce your utility bills this winter

A lot of Utahns are shelling out more to keep their homes warm this winter -- about 17% more due to inflation.
15 days ago
Brenda White cookies...
Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Rent prices down nationwide but very high in Utah

All over the country, the cost of rent is finally starting to go down. But that is not the case here in Utah.
3 months ago
...
Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Keep the holiday magic alive without breaking the bank

From the Thanksgiving turkey to the presents under the tree, the holidays are expected to be more expensive this year.
3 months ago
Housing construction....
Ladd Egan

Unaffordable Utah: Mortgage rates climb again as buyers look for price reductions

Utah's housing market is whiplashing as last year's buying frenzy seems to have slowed down to signs of a recession.
5 months ago
County leaders broke ground Friday to transform two public housing buildings into modern affordable...
Jed Boal, KSL TV

Work begins on 300 affordable housing units for Salt Lake seniors

Salt Lake County made a big move Friday to preserve and improve nearly 300 affordable housing units for seniors.
8 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah ranks 45th in the country for affordable housing