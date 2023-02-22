Close
YOUR PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm slams into Utah

Feb 22, 2023, 7:31 AM | Updated: 8:29 am
SALT LAKE CITY — This latest winter storm has covered parts of Utah in several inches, or even feet, of snow.

Several school districts are moving online or starting classes late on Wednesday, and road conditions were hazardous due to blowing snow and slick roads.

Here are some photos sent in by KSL TV viewers, and click here to submit yours!

Suncrest/Draper Wednesday morning. ( Lots of snow in Sandy. Lots of snow in Sandy Snow in Provo (Steve Johnson) Conditions deteriorated early in Logan Canyon Tuesday. (KSL TV) Snow in Riverton (Rachel Johnson) Snow in Riverton (Rachel Johnson) (SLC airport) (SLC airport) About 7" of snow in Vineyard (Shayla Dinger) Steady stream up cars heading up Big Cottonwood Canyon. (Tamara Vaifanua/KSL TV) South Jordan Drifting snow in Saratoga Springs South Temple and 1300 East West Jordan Tooele Millcreek (William Simmons) West Kearns (Jenn Davis) Snow accumulating on the trees in my back yard with it still snowing and dog prints that look like bunny hops, West Valley City, approximately 7:50 this morning. My poor dog is about 21 inches and had to hop through the snow. Our trees took a beating and are still standing. (Angela Barsballe/breath_expresyourself_repeat) West Kearns (Jenn Davis) Snow accumulating on the trees in my back yard with it still snowing and dog prints that look like bunny hops, West Valley City, approximately 7:50 this morning. My poor dog is about 21 inches and had to hop through the snow. Our trees took a beating and are still standing. (Angela Barsballe/breath_expresyourself_repeat) West Valley/Magna area West Valley/Magna area West Lehi (Tara Mitchell) View from my patio in Park City below the Olympic lifts.. this was bare yesterday!! LOVE IT!!! (Rebecca Dover) Eagle Mountain Santaquin (Jordan Reimschussel) Santaquin (Jordan Reimschussel) Salt Lake City (Tracie Ramson) Tooele (Dalo Molinaro) Salt Lake City (Tracie Ramson) My back patio in Southwest Tooele. I circled a full sized trash can that is sitting out there. And it is still snowing. 😱 (Brian Walbeck) View east from South Temple and 1300 East. Libby Gardner Hall in background. Can usually see the Wasatch mountains from here. Park City South Jordan (Lynnette) North Salt Lake Sandy (Melissa Bateman) South Jordan (Lynnette) Stansbury Park (Stephanie Dotson) Kearns (Gwen Hensley) Snow in Tooele Wednesday morning. (Michael Todd) West Jordan (Lance Mudrow) Tooele County (Miranda Organ)

