YOUR PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm slams into Utah
Feb 22, 2023, 7:31 AM | Updated: 8:29 am
(UDOT)
SALT LAKE CITY — This latest winter storm has covered parts of Utah in several inches, or even feet, of snow.
Several school districts are moving online or starting classes late on Wednesday, and road conditions were hazardous due to blowing snow and slick roads.
Here are some photos sent in by KSL TV viewers, and click here to submit yours!
THE WIND. 😳 THE SNOW. ❄️
Quick stop by the gas station…
This is in Thanksgiving Point. Just saw some people using all their muscle to push a car that was stuck… finally getting it rolling! @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Cs9bqRN9KM
— Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) February 22, 2023
