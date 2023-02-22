Close
LOCAL NEWS

Roads, SLC airport and TRAX see massive delays due to snow, wind

Feb 22, 2023, 8:18 AM
Snow in Tooele Wednesday morning. (Michael Todd)...
Snow in Tooele Wednesday morning. (Michael Todd)
(Michael Todd)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes have been reported across northern Utah as snow-covered roads and reduced visibility from blowing snow have been impacting traffic Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation is urging drivers to plan for a tricky commute and stay home, if possible.

Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed Wednesday morning for avalanche mitigation efforts, and UDOT closed state Route 9 near Zion National Park due to dangerous conditions.

The Utah Transit Authority said TRAX and FrontRunner trains were experiencing widespread delays of up to an hour due to the severe weather, and ski bus service would see delays of up to two hours due to canyon traffic and road conditions.

Brighton’s parking lot was full by 8:08 a.m. Wednesday.

School delays

Several universities and school districts have delayed classes or moved them online due to the storm. Click here for a full list.

Airport delays

Salt Lake City International Airport crews worked throughout the night to keep things running, but travelers should check with their airlines for any delays or cancellations.

As of 8:15 a.m., over two dozen flights have been canceled and over 35 flights had been delayed.

Storm continues Wednesday

Winter storm warnings remain in effect across Utah through 11 p.m. Another heavy band of showers is expected to roll through around 4 p.m., according to the KSL Weather team.

YOUR PHOTOS: Massive snowstorm slams into Utah

