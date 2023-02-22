NB I-15 closed in Nephi following 2-semi crash

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — State troopers have closed northbound Interstate 15 following a crash involving two semi-trucks.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the semis crashed and rolled near milepost 222, just south of Nephi.

Troopers are diverting traffic off I-15 and through Nephi, and the closure is expected to last through 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, northbound I-15 was closed in the same area. Blizzard-like conditions have been reported in spots, including the southwest part of the Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah County.

Troopers have responded to dozens of crashes throughout the morning as this winter storm continues to impact roads and Utah Transit Authority routes.

Lots of snow to the north as a storm moves down across the Wasatch Front! Here's a look at the conditions as @mikeandersonKSL came out of Logan Canyon this afternoon. Coverage of the incoming storm and what to expect tonight at 5 and 6 p.m. on KSL TV. #utsnow #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/Wrxda6hfXq — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) February 22, 2023

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said multiple vehicles have gotten stuck on UTA tracks, but no crashes have been reported. TRAX and FrontRunner trains are seeing massive delays systemwide due to the severe weather.

