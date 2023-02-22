Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
COURTS & LEGAL

University of Utah announces $5M settlement for international student who was killed

Feb 22, 2023, 12:17 PM
FILE...
FILE
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced Tuesday it has reached a settlement and will pay $5 million to the parents of an international student who was killed last year.

Zhifan Dong was a first-year student from China who police say was killed by fellow student and boyfriend Haoyu Wang on Feb. 11, 2022, at a downtown Salt Lake hotel. Police say Wang injected his girlfriend with a fatal dose of drugs as part of a suicide pact.

Wang is currently incarcerated awaiting trial in the case. Wang was charged last year in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, in addition to two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony and a third-degree felony.

Dong’s parents criticized the university in July and said the school failed “to protect her when she needed it the most.” Before her death, Dong was endangered, missing and an alleged victim of domestic violence.

In July 2022, the university released the results of a review of how its Housing and Residential Education team, Utah Global office and public safety department handled the days and weeks leading up to Dong’s death.

“It is our hope that Zhifan will be remembered and that her memory will inspire others to help prevent intimate partner violence and save lives on campus and in all our communities. We hope she will inspire other victims to seek help and to leave their abusers,” Dong’s parents said in a statement.

A joint statement from the university and Dong’s parents said Tuesday the settlement — pending legislative approval — will honor her memory and resolve any “outstanding legal claims against the university.” The school will pay $5 million to the family and a memorial will be established on campus in Dong’s memory.

“Although her life was short, in these short 19 years, she lived a rich and fulfilling life,” Dong’s parents said. “She had lived, had loved, had been happy, and had been blessed. Her short life on earth was not in vain.”

The settlement will not include any state appropriations or funds from student tuition, a press release said.

“Our campus continues to mourn the death of Zhifan Dong,” University of Utah President Taylor Randall said. “Today’s settlement demonstrates our seriousness in honoring Zhifan Dong and reaffirming our commitment to the ongoing work of addressing all aspects of student safety.”

“Her murder is a reminder that intimate partner violence is a societal problem that transcends borders and cultures, and manifests in many ways,” Randall added. “No one should have to endure the loss of a child to violence and our university will remain diligent, continue to improve, and advance the health and well-being of our students.”

The settlement has been approved by Gov. Spencer Cox, and in the next few days the Utah Legislature is expected to vote on a joint resolution to approve it as well.

“The loss makes us very sad, leaving us only endless sadness and longing, and too many regrets. When we shed tears and choked up over the pictures of our daughter, her lovely smiling face and familiar voice replayed in our minds over and over again,” the Dong family statement said. “We know that she has never gone far, and she is in our hearts.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Courts & Legal

Vallow motion denied...
Cary Schwanitz

Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell’s request to dismiss murder case

A Boise judge denied Lori Vallow Daybell’s attempt to get her case dismissed because she has not had a speedy trial.
8 days ago
FILE: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercia...
Curt Anderson, Michelle L. Price and Farnoush Amiri

Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case

Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him.
8 days ago
FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Peti...
Jean Casarez and Lauren del Valle

Gabby Petito’s family attorney claims that Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote a letter offering ‘to help bury the body’

An attorney representing the parents of Gabby Petito wants the letter he says Brian Laundrie's mom wrote him offering to bury a body, with inscription 'burn after reading.'
9 days ago
Orem Mayor David Young provides a video message to residents in January. Young is suing his ex-daug...
Cassidy Wixom

After $1M judgment against him, Orem mayor now sues ex-daughter-in-law

Orem Mayor David Young is now suing his former daughter-in-law and an Alabama man for what he claims was an illegal scheme designed to defraud him and his real estate company.
9 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: In this photo illustration, the FTX website is seen on a computer o...
Allison Morrow

FTX to politicians: Give us back our donations or we’ll sue you

New FTX management is pressuring hundreds of politicians and political organizations to return millions of dollars donated by them or its founders before it went bankrupt.
17 days ago
FILE (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Judge: Banning guns for marijuana users unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms is unconstitutional.
18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
University of Utah announces $5M settlement for international student who was killed