Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Provo accounting firm charged in $11M COVID-19 tax fraud scheme

Feb 22, 2023, 1:09 PM
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging two Utah County men and an accountin...
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging two Utah County men and an accounting firm with claiming an excess of $11 million in tax credits through a COVID-related fraud scheme. (Scott G Winteron, Deseret News)
(Scott G Winteron, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Feb. 1 charging two Utah County men and an accounting firm with claiming an excess of $11 million in tax credits through a COVID-related fraud scheme.

Zachary Bassett, 39, of Provo, and Mason Warr, 37, of Vineyard, are both charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud and filing false tax returns, district court records show.

Additionally, Provo-based COS Accounting & Tax LLC, doing business as 1099 Tax Pros, is facing the same charges.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Basset, Warr and COS Accounting submitted more than a thousand tax forms to the IRS, claiming in excess of $11 million in fraudulent employee retention credits and sick and family leave wages credits for the firm’s clients.

The scheme took place from at least April 2020 through at least August 2021, the news release states. If convicted, the defendants will forfeit any property derived from proceeds traceable to the scheme, it continues.

The employee retention tax credits are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act enacted in March 2020 and are designed to help businesses keep employees on their payroll, according to the news release.

Additionally, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave of up to 80 hours and expanded family and medical leave of up to 10 weeks for reasons related to COVID-19. The legislation provides refundable tax credits that reimburse employers for the cost of providing these sick and family leave wages, the news release states.

“During the pandemic, the defendants allegedly took advantage of a program intended to provide critical relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Albert Childress said in the news release. “IRS (Criminal Investigation) is committed to bringing justice to those who have exploited the pandemic for personal gain and have stolen from America’s taxpayers.”

The defendants’ initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, district court records show.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

...
Tamara Vaifanua

Snowstorm brings messy conditions to canyons

With UDOT and Utah Highway Patrol asking people to stay off the roads this morning, all this fresh powder enticed people to head to the resorts.
16 hours ago
Ruben Sal Roybal, seen here following his arrest in 2019 for attempted murder, was charged Wednesda...
Pat Reavy

Utahn in jail for attempted murder tried to murder fellow inmate, charges say

A Salt Lake man who was being held in jail awaiting sentencing for attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend was charged Wednesday with trying to kill a fellow inmate.
16 hours ago
The US Magnesium Rowley Plant in Tooele County is pictured on June 18, 2021. A recent study found t...
Carter Williams

Bill to study halogen emissions, inspired by poor air quality report, clears first legislative hurdle

A bill that sets up a study of halogen emissions, such as bromine and chlorine, cleared its first legislative test Wednesday.
16 hours ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

As if the weather wasn't already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.
16 hours ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Josh Ellis

NB I-15 closed in Nephi following 2-semi crash

State troopers have closed northbound Interstate 15 following a crash involving two semi-trucks.
16 hours ago
FILE...
Cassidy Wixom

University of Utah announces $5M settlement for international student who was killed

The University of Utah announced Tuesday it reached a $5 million settlement with the family of an international student who was killed last February. Another student has been charged with murder in her death.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Provo accounting firm charged in $11M COVID-19 tax fraud scheme