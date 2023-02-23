KSL+
KSL+: Snowpack, drought, and what comes next?
Feb 22, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:55 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter kicked off with storm after storm and there are no signs of it letting up the rest of the season.
The state of the drought is looking better.
This week, Matt Rascon talks to chief meteorologist Kevin Eubank about what these big winter storms mean for the drought, how many more of them we need to get out of it, and why we can’t rely solely on what’s falling from the sky.
