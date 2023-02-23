Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
KSL+

KSL+: Snowpack, drought, and what comes next?

Feb 22, 2023, 7:00 PM | Updated: 7:55 pm
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter kicked off with storm after storm and there are no signs of it letting up the rest of the season.

The state of the drought is looking better.

This week, Matt Rascon talks to chief meteorologist Kevin Eubank about what these big winter storms mean for the drought, how many more of them we need to get out of it, and why we can’t rely solely on what’s falling from the sky.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

KSL+

Vivint All-Star game...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: The NBA All-Star Game is back in Utah

It’s been 30 years, but the NBA All-Star Game is finally back in Salt Lake City.
6 days ago
Receding Salt Lake...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: What is Utah doing about its drought?

It’s been an issue in the state for decades and with the most recent shrinking of the Great Salt Lake, water has become a critical part of the conversation at the State Capitol.
14 days ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon & Eliza Pace

KSL+: Healing in schools after Enoch tragic shooting

In the weeks following the tragic shooting in Enoch that killed five children, the school community continues to feel the impact.
20 days ago
Domestic violence victims...
Matt Rascon

KSL+: Curbing domestic violence at the State Capitol

Domestic violence situations can be some of the most difficult for police to respond to and can lead to the most heartbreaking loss for families.
27 days ago
(Photo courtesy Haight family)...
Matt Rascon, Eliza Pace

KSL+: Hurt and Help in Enoch City

Since the Enoch tragedy, the community has come together to support family members, friends, and first responders. Here's the help and healing happening in Enoch.
1 month ago
Homeless people brave the cold...
Cary Schwanitz

KSL+: The last-minute efforts to save the homeless

In mid-December, temperatures dropped dramatically in Salt Lake City launching an effort to save the homeless. Five homeless people died on the streets over a period of roughly five days of freezing conditions.
2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
KSL+: Snowpack, drought, and what comes next?