Snowstorm brings messy conditions to canyons

SALT LAKE CITY — With UDOT and Utah Highway Patrol asking people to stay off the roads this morning, all this fresh powder enticed people to head to the resorts and traffic got backed up in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

There was a constant flow of cars slowly making their way up the canyon. The park and ride lot started filling up around 4:30 Wednesday morning. people wanted to make sure they got up to the resorts early to take advantage of the new snow.

The traction law was in effect, so vehicles needed to have either snow tires or other traction devices to keep from sliding off snow packed roads.

UTA ski buses were running behind up to two hours so, some people thought it might be faster to hike up the canyon.

We talked to Sophia, a snowboarder from San Francisco, who timed her trip to the slopes perfectly.

“Is this what you were imagining when you decided to come to Utah? Honestly, no. But I’m happy for it,” she said.

Caleb Aldridge wasn’t sure how long he was going to have to wait in traffic.

“So, there’s like 30+ inches up there it’s going to be a good day to ride. As long as you can get up there and get a couple turns it’s worth it,” Aldridge said.

Katie Reid wasn’t having a whole lot of luck.

“Trying to ski. Trying and failing. Tried to go to Snowbird and now trying Solitude and it looks like it‘s not going to happen but we’ll see,” Reid said.

Traffic really never let up all morning. It stretched for miles off Wasatch Boulevard.

One road sign warned drivers about full parking lots at Brighton,

Stressing that the lot is full, “Seriously, not joking.”

Solitude is full as well. The Unified Police Department is reminding people to pay attention to parking signage in the canyon.

You could get a $150 ticket if you’re parked illegally in a no parking area or in the roadway.