Students excited, parents challenged with snow day, remote learning

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The powerful storm that swept through Utah made thousands of students very happy along the Wasatch Front. They got to enjoy a snow day.

“I was super happy. I was very excited to sleep in,” said Logan Affleck, a sophomore at Bingham High School in the Jordan School District.

It was one of many districts that canceled classes and went into remote learning.

Lillian, his younger sister in the 2nd grade, exclaimed “yes!” when asked how she reacted to having a snow day. “Probably going to my friends house and we will play in the snow.”

Yes, there was work to be done, and zoom classes to attend during the remote learning day. But nothing like a full day of school.

“Most of my teachers were just as happy that it was a snow day, so I basically don’t have any homework,” Logan said.

Great for the four Affleck kids, but tough on their parents who are both working from home on Wednesday.

“It’s the worst news a full time working mother can get,” Lisa Affleck said with a laugh. “It’s rough news, Wednesday happens to be our trickiest day. We have staggered schedules most of the days but Wednesday’s we both work.”

But there is a downside to a snow day for a kid. They have to shovel, and today that meant shoveling several times.

“Miserable. You’re shoveling, and by the time you get to the end of the driveway, you look back and I didn’t do anything,” Logan said.