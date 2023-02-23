Close
CRIME

Convicted sex offender arrested after going to a Jr. high school, looking for teenager

Feb 22, 2023, 5:11 PM
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY COUNTY, Utah — A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to find a boy at their school to sexually assault them.

Matthew Sean McGahee, 39, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday for felony charges of enticing a minor by internet or text and sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the affidavit.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force was informed that McGahee was communicating with a “purported 13-year-old boy” through social media and texts, asking for explicit images.

McGahee also made arrangements to meet with the boy in Taylorsville, Utah, so he could “sexually assault” him, according to the affidavit.

“During the conversation, (McGahee) stated that he went to 13-year-old’s Jr. High School, where this boy purported to attend, and was looking for the 13-year-old boy at the school,” according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, McGahee went to the Taylorsville location, where FBI agents arrested him without further incident.

According to the affidavit, McGahee is a convicted sex offender, and police are asking him not to be released on bail due to his alleged actions.

