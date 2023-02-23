Close
Storm buries Tooele with two feet of snow

Feb 22, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — That storm brought several inches of snow to many parts of Utah but in Tooele, the white stuff was measured in feet.

It was one of the hardest hit areas with some residents getting two feet of the white stuff.

One resident stepped out of her doorway this morning and sank into the snow.

“I’m not a tall human. It’s full, full on two feet here at least,” Ashley Bingham said.

The snow continued through much of the day. It’s much needed as the state tries to recover from drought.

Resident Curtis Kirk said he’s getting his money’s worth in this storm. “We bought our snow blower about four years ago,” he said. “This is the first one I bought and I thought it would never get overdone, but we found it.”

The snow trapped KSL reporter Karah Bracken as she prepared for a live report.

“Big Thank YOU shout out to this kind Samaritan!” she tweeted Wednesday. “Got stuck on the side of the road before noon live shots in 2+ ft of snow. Pulls over. Grabs jacket. Says he’s a paramedic and could help!” The unidentified man dug out Bracken’s vehicle with his hands. She was able to do her live shot.

Residents said it could take a couple of days to finish cleaning up the snow.

The storm was so bad Wednesday morning that UDOT and Utah Highway Patrol asked people to stay off the roads. Still, all of the fresh powder enticed people to head to the resorts and traffic was backed up in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

There was a constant flow of cars slowly making their way up the canyon. The park and ride lot started filling up around 4:30 Wednesday morning. People wanted to make sure they got up to the resorts early to take advantage of the new snow.

The traction law was in effect, so vehicles needed to have either snow tires or other traction devices to keep from sliding off snow packed roads.

