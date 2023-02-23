Multiple districts announce virtual learning and delays after incredible snowfall totals

TOOELE, Utah — While districts all over the Wasatch Front dealt with large accumulations of snow Wednesday, Tooele County School District grappled with over two feet of snow.

The district announced Thursday would be a virtual learning day following a snowstorm resulting in up to 30 inches of snow in some parts of Tooele.

The district released the following statement:

“All Tooele County School District schools will have a virtual learning day again on Thursday, February 23. This will give our amazing maintenance, transportation, and custodial crews time to remove the snow to make sure schools are safe for busses, students, parents, faculty, and staff.” “Some of our communities have over 30 inches of snow with unplowed roads as city, county, and state crews have worked nonstop to keep up with this relentless storm. Teachers will continue to use email and online learning programs like Canvas and Google Classroom to communicate instruction with parents and students.”

Jordan School District also received significant snow, announcing a virtual learning day for all students Thursday.

The district’s statement is included below:

“Due to adverse travel conditions, snowed-in buses, unplowed streets in many areas of the District, snowdrifts, and unprecedented accumulations of snow on school parking lots and sidewalks, Thursday, February 23, will be a virtual learning day for all students in Jordan School District. All schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, February 23. There will be no in-person learning in our schools on Thursday. No meals, no preschool, and no daycare will be provided. Teachers will be available to meet with students virtually between 10 a.m. and noon. Schools will communicate how to best connect with teachers and will share any additional schedule information. District crews and contracted services will continue to clear snow throughout the day. We anticipate after-school and extracurricular activities at high schools will proceed on a regular schedule Thursday afternoon and evening. Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences can be held virtually or by phone on Thursday, February 23. Schools may reschedule conferences as needed. Conferences will NOT be held in person on Thursday. More information will be provided by your school or teacher. Secondary classes will resume on a regular late start Friday schedule, February 24. Elementary schools and Kauri Sue Hamilton will not be in session on Friday (as previously scheduled). Thank you for your understanding and support. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”

Granite School District did not switch to virtual learning but said they would have a two hour delay and watch conditions closely.

“Granite School District has issued a late start for our schools tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, 2023. We are sensitive to the fact that many of our hardest hit neighborhoods are still struggling to dig out and many have not had their streets cleared. We expect that many of those situations may be resolved over night as our local municipal and county partners continue to clear snow from this massive storm. We will continue to monitor conditions throughout the night and will evaluate the situation and make a final determination by 5am so any changes can be communicated in a timely manner. This may include the possibility of an additional distance learning day.”

Other schools with delays or virtual learning include:

Ascent Academy in Lehi announced a two hour delay Thursday morning.

Ascent Academy in West Jordan announced a virtual learning day for Thursday.

Hawthorne Academy also announced a virtual learning day for Thursday.

Granite School District announced a two hour delay Thursday morning.

Murray School District announced a two hour delay Thursday morning.

Summit Academy Schools announced a virtual learning day for Thursday.

Paradigm Charter Schools announced a virtual learning day for Thursday.