LOCAL NEWS

Video shows 100-year-old tree fall, just misses teenager

Feb 22, 2023, 7:33 PM | Updated: 8:12 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was grateful that no one was hurt when a giant willow tree crashed to the ground and narrowly missed the homeowner’s grandson.

The incident was caught on doorbell video.

The heavy snow brought down the tree which was estimated to be more than 100 years old.

Homeowner Jimmy McBride said the tree was there when the pioneers settled the area. He’s not sure how old it is but the trunk is about four feet thick.

Just moments before the tree fell, McBride’s 17-year-old grandson, Raiden Hansen, was shoveling snow just next to the tree.

“I heard cracking. I looked behind myself, saw a tree was falling and I just ran,” Raiden said. “Like if I didn’t move, I could have gotten crushed.”

Jimmy McBride said the tree had been standing since the pioneers settled the area. (KSL TV) This clip is from the doorbell video that showed the tree snap and fall. (Jimmy McBride) The falling tree just missed 17-year-old Raiden Hansen. (KSL TV)

McBride said, “You notice the video, he walks under the tree and goes to the side and then turns around and comes back,” McBride said. “And just as he clears that side of the tree, I think he heard the snapping start.”

The tree missed him by just about ten feet.

McBride said the tree actually fell away from his grandson. He believes it was because of its long, twisted trunk.

“And I think that’s why the tree turned, and it turned away from. I think there were a few angels on that tree at that time,” McBride said.

Unfortunately, part of it landed on his daughter’s car.

Rachel Hansen said, “It shook the house and bam! It just fell really fast. I came outside and saw that the tree was pretty much laying on my car and the damage is pretty significant. The back window is shattered, the side window is shattered.”

She said it also destroyed one of the wheel wells of her newly-purchased car.

Right now, the family is waiting for insurance adjusters to assess the damage. They said neighbors are waiting to help clean it up.

