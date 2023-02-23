South Jordan plow drivers ask residents to be patient after huge snowstorm

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The city received hundreds of plow requests from residents following Tuesday’s storm, which dumped 22 inches of snow in South Jordan.

Jordan Allen, South Jordan City’s streets manager, said the storm was relentless on the city’s roads. His plow crews needed to prioritize the main east-to-west corridors for most of the morning.

“I don’t think we really got to focus on the neighborhoods too much. I would say the storm gave us a break around 4 or 3:30 (p.m.), where we actually started to see some progress,” Allen said.

The fleet, which includes 12 big plows and 25 smaller ones, saw progress later in the evening along 9800, 10600, 11400 and 11800 South when the snow slowed down.

Plow drivers try to keep up with snowfall after getting 22 inches in South Jordan.

“The roads were starting to turn black which is what we like to see and so once we hit that we were able to start breaking off into neighborhoods,” Allen said.

The crews worked through the night to clear snow along smaller roads. Allen said the focus was on areas like Daybreak, which is made up of alleyways.

“We have garbage day Wednesday, so we need to focus on clearing those alleyways so crews can get to where they need to go and so residents can get out,” he said. “We are just asking residents to be patient as we work to clear the snow.”