Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Why it’s important to recognize your risk for heart disease 

Feb 23, 2023, 5:15 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — February is National Heart Month and heart disease is the number one killer in the United States for both men and women. But there are some ways that you can change your lifestyle to help prevent it.

Dr. Elizabeth Joy, Senior Medical Director for wellness and nutrition at Intermountain Health said it’s important to recognize your risk for heart disease.

She said if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol, or smoke, are overweight, not exercising, or have a family history of heart disease you are at risk. “We think of heart disease on some level of genetics hold the gun and the environment pulls the trigger,” she said. “By environment I mean our personal environment.”

Joy said to keep your heart healthy she recommends more sleep, exercise, and a better diet.

For 82-year-old Linda LeCheminant, eating right and exercising more has made all the difference to her health. She said that she changed her lifestyle about 25 years ago, after she had a stroke. “I was kind of concerned about my heart health at that point,” she said.

That’s when she started to see Dr. Elizabeth Joy. “Linda is a great example of someone who had a health incident and said what do I need to do to change, and she took it on with gusto,” Joy said.

Joy said LeCheminant is at high risk for heart disease and for another stroke, so she needed to make some changes to her lifestyle, like diet and exercise. “We say active at any age, active at any weight, active with any almost any condition, so move your way be active, it will have a huge impact on your life,” Joy said.

LeCheminant said it’s never too late to make a change. “I want to live awhile and be as healthy as possible,” she said. “You got to keep moving and tell yourself you can.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Your Life Your Health

Ross heart procedure...
Ayanna Likens

Complex heart surgery at Primary Children’s is saving lives

February is Heart Health Month, and a young Idaho boy is thriving because of a heart procedure gaining traction at Intermountain's Primary Children's Hospital. 
8 days ago
Andelyn Jensen...
Ayanna Likens

A resource that can help prevent sports-related injuries

In the United States there are more than 3.5 million sports-related injuries for children and teens each year, according to a study from John Hopkins Medicine. 
15 days ago
(Chopper 5)...
Ayanna Likens

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?
22 days ago
Mike Hayes says he noticed changes when he started intermittent fasting...
Ayanna Likens

The health benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular and health experts say there are some benefits to it.
29 days ago
Marrianne Peterson is now cancer free...
Ayanna Likens

Woman pleads for Utahns to get HPV vaccine to prevent cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and approximately 14,000 women in the US are diagnosed with this type of cancer each year.
1 month ago
(Duke Speer)...
Ayanna Likens

How blood donations saved a Utah man’s life

Blood donation saves lives, like that of 67-year-old Duke Speer in 2021.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Why it’s important to recognize your risk for heart disease 