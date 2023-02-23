Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Jurors can hear about meth in driver charged with killing 2 young boys, judge rules

Feb 23, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 1:55 pm
A car is upside down in a corral....
Two Eagle Mountain children playing in a corral were killed when police say they were hit by a speeding car in May 2022. On Thursday, a judge ruled evidence from a blood test given to the driver after the crash can be used in his manslaughter trial. (Utah County Sheriff's Office)
(Utah County Sheriff's Office)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

PROVO, Utah — A judge ruled Thursday that jurors will be allowed to hear about results of a blood test of a man charged with causing a crash that killed two young Eagle Mountain boys who were playing together with toy trucks in a corral.

Fourth District Judge Robert Lund found there was enough evidence to support probable cause for a warrant to obtain the blood test.

Kent Cody Barlow, 26, of Eagle Mountain, is charged with two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, in the deaths of Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson. The 3-year-old boys died after a car crashed into Cedar Valley Stables on May 2, 2022. Witnesses testified that Barlow was showing off his car by driving fast when he drove the car off the road and into the corral.

Motion to suppress

Defense attorney Benjamin Aldana argued that the information used to obtain a warrant to test Barlow’s blood — which showed he had methamphetamine in his system — was not valid.

Aldana said information in the warrant indicated that Barlow was unconscious and could not give consent to officers taking his blood and urine. But when officers came to serve the warrant and draw Barlow’s blood, he was alert. Because Barlow was no longer unconscious, the circumstances had changed and the warrant was no longer valid, he said.

He also argued that the warrant did not cite any indication of drug or alcohol use on Barlow’s part and said officers had time to do additional investigation prior to seeking the warrant.

“I just don’t think that there is any way that the warrant was valid to begin with, and I don’t think any reasonably well-trained officer would have expected this warrant to be valid,” Aldana said.

Deputy Utah County attorney Ryan McBride said the standard to issue a warrant is low, and it should be based on common sense rather than a hyper-technical analysis. He said the description of the crash in the warrant is enough for probable cause, noting that it said Barlow had ran a stop sign, that he he was going way too fast, that his car left the road, went through buildings and hit and killed two toddlers.

“Certainly a reasonable conclusion there is that he was on something to drive like this,” McBride said.

The judge said the warrant met the standard of probable cause, but acknowledged the support for the warrant was “thinner than in most cases.”

Lund said without any other conditions that could have caused the incident — like road conditions, other cars or weather — Barlow’s car destroyed a metal fence and horse stables, created a large debris field, injured three passengers in the car in addition to Barlow and caused the deaths of two children.

 

Two boys hugging and smiling.

Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were killed when struck by a car while they played with their toys in Eagle Mountain on May 3, 2022. (Jackson family)

He said the facts in the warrant provided a high probability that the driver was impaired, considering the driving patterns, speed and failure to keep the car on the road.

Lund said even if another court were to find there was not probable cause for the affidavit, officers could reasonably have believed the driver was impaired. He cited Leon v. Sheppard or the “good faith exemption” where the U.S. Supreme Court ruled evidence from an invalid warrant could be used at a trial if the officers could reasonably have believed the warrant was valid.

October trial

Aldana previously filed a motion to seal his motion to suppress and close any hearings and evidence related to it from the public. After KSL, the Deseret News and KUTV fought against the motion, Lund ruled that the public has a right to courtroom access, and there was not enough evidence to show that opening such proceedings would prevent Barlow from receiving a fair trial.

During Thursday’s hearing, a trial for Barlow was set for Oct. 16 and is scheduled to run through the end of that month.

“This matter needs to be resolved,” Lund said.

Two additional hearings were set for Barlow, one in March to review a motion Aldana plans to file soon and another in April to review the progress of the case.

A photo of the suspect

Two Eagle Mountain children playing in a corral were killed when police say they were hit by a speeding car on May 2, 2022. On Thursday, a judge ruled evidence from a blood test given to the driver after the crash can be used in his manslaughter trial. (Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Convicted sex offender arrested after going to a jr. high school, looking for teenager

A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to find a boy at their school to sexually assault them.
2 days ago
handcuffs...
Pat Reavy

Utah teen convicted of making threat against high school

A 17-year-old boy who allegedly claimed he forced a school in New Mexico to go into lockdown by posting a threat was recently convicted of making a similar threat in Utah.
2 days ago
Ruben Sal Roybal, seen here following his arrest in 2019 for attempted murder, was charged Wednesda...
Pat Reavy

Utahn in jail for attempted murder tried to murder fellow inmate, charges say

A Salt Lake man who was being held in jail awaiting sentencing for attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend was charged Wednesday with trying to kill a fellow inmate.
2 days ago
A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging two Utah County men and an accountin...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Provo accounting firm charged in $11M COVID-19 tax fraud scheme

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Feb. 1 charging two Utah County men and an accounting firm with claiming an excess of $11 million in tax credits through a COVID-related fraud scheme. Zachary Bassett, 39, of Provo, and Mason Warr, 37, of Vineyard, are both charged with conspiracy to […]
2 days ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

As if the weather wasn't already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.
2 days ago
St. George Police's K-9 Emma. (St. George Police Department)...
Michael Houck

St. George K-9 unit stops out of state crime spree suspects

The St. George Police Department said one of their K-9 units arrested four people planning to rob banks across Utah.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Jurors can hear about meth in driver charged with killing 2 young boys, judge rules