Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Former Salt Lake photojournalist among those shot in Orlando

Feb 23, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shooti...
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shootings, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said. Mina said that they’ve detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
(Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — As a Florida TV reporter who was shot and killed was identified, it was also learned that the station’s photographer, Jesse Walden, who left Salt Lake City to work in Orlando, was “critically injured.” Walden was well known to Utah journalists, working for KSTU previously.

A gunman in central Florida killed a woman Wednesday, returned to the scene and killed a TV journalist covering that death, and then fatally shot a 9-year-old girl nearby before he was arrested, authorities said.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

Walden, was “critically injured” in the shooting, the station said. He was in stable condition Thursday, according to Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center. He was from New Mexico before working in Utah.

Authorities Thursday identified the girl and the woman who were killed in the deadly rampage that spanned three locations as T’yonna Major and 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin.

The suspect, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, has been taken into custody, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. His arrest ended a spate of violence that stretched several hours in a neighborhood just west of Orlando.

“No one in our community — not a mother, not a 9-year-old, (and) certainly not news professionals — should become the victim of gun violence in our community,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

In addition to the three killings, the suspect is also accused of injuring the girl’s mother. Investigators are trying to determine the motive behind the attacks.

“We really don’t know what was in the mind of this suspect,” Mina said. “Hopefully at some point that he’ll talk to us about what his motives were.”

How the deadly rampage unfolded

The first shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Wednesday. A woman was killed inside a vehicle on Hialeah Street in Orange County. That woman is believed to be an acquaintance of the suspect, Mina said. Authorities originally described her as being in her 20s.

Moses was in the car after he was picked up by a cousin who offered him a ride late Wednesday night, according to an affidavit. Moses was in the car about 30 seconds before the shooting, the affidavit said.

Detectives spoke to the cousin, who witnessed the first shooting incident and is not named in the affidavit.

The cousin told investigators he was driving and picked up a female friend from her residence, according to the affidavit. He told police they drove around “smoking cannabis for about 30 minutes when he saw Keith” walking on the road.

The cousin told detectives that “Keith ‘seemed down’ and offered him a ‘ride,'” according to the affidavit. The suspect entered the rear passenger side and sat behind the woman. Less than a minute later, the cousin said he “heard a loud bang,” the affidavit said.

The cousin said he saw blood on the woman’s face and pulled over. He called 911 and “Keith (Moses) left the scene running,” according to the affidavit.

Later in the day, after that vehicle had been towed, the gunman returned to the area and shot two Spectrum News 13 journalists who were covering the woman’s killing, Mina said.

The suspect then entered a home on a nearby street and shot a mother and her 9-year-old daughter, the sheriff said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the child died and the mother was in critical condition Wednesday evening, authorities said.

“We don’t know why he entered that home,” the sheriff said.

Investigators also are looking into whether the suspect knew that the Spectrum News 13 employees were journalists.

Authorities said they believe Moses had no connection to the journalists nor the mother and her daughter.

Investigators quickly identified Moses as a suspect in the first shooting and were following leads when the TV journalists were shot around 4 p.m., the sheriff said.

The two journalists were shot in or around their vehicle, Mina said.

“That vehicle was almost exactly in the same spot as the vehicle was from the homicide this morning,” Mina said. “It’s unclear why exactly they were targeted.”

The journalists’ vehicle “didn’t look like a typical news vehicle with a lot of markings on it,” Mina said.

Investigators recovered a Glock .40 caliber pistol used in the shooting spree and have obtained video evidence of the suspect at the time of the shooting, according to Mina.

“We’re still trying to track down how he obtained the firearm,” Mina said.

The suspect was “uncooperative” when confronted by deputies and later fought with hospital staff and had to be restrained, Mina said.

Mina said Moses “is a known gang member” but the shootings are “not gang related.”

‘Every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare’

Spectrum News 13, a CNN affiliate, posted a tribute on its website titled “Remembering Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons.”

“He took his job very seriously. He loved his career. He loved what he did,” fellow reporter Josh Miller said in the tribute. “He loved the community, telling the stories of people, reporting on the news, and he was just passionate about what he did.”

Lyons, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, moved south when he enrolled at the University of Central Florida and, according to Miller, came to love Orlando.

Miller said Lyons was close to his mother, whom he would thank on social media at different points in his career.

“The amount of people that will miss him, I’m sure, I can’t even come to fathom how many,” Miller told the station.

Spectrum News 13 thanked employees of competing news outlets for rushing to their colleagues’ aid.

“Some of our competitors … rushed to the aid of our colleagues, and we want them to know how much we appreciate them,” anchor Tammie Fields said. “Because when danger was happening, they could have run the other way. But apparently they ran right over to our crews and helped.”

Luana Munoz, a reporter for CNN affiliate WESH, described an emotional scene after her fellow journalist died. Her colleagues had left the crime scene on Hialeah Street moments before the shooting, according to the station.

“This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur and that is what happened here,” Munoz said. “We have learned that a fellow reporter has died while covering a shooting.”

“There are members of his family here, along with his fiancée, who are incredibly distraught tonight,” Munoz said. “There are other media people who are corralled together and standing in solidarity tonight as one of our own has passed.”

Spectrum News 13’s parent company, Charter Communications, released a statement following the attack.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

In a statement, CNN called the shooting “an absolute tragedy” and noted that the organization “stands with our affiliate partner, Spectrum News 13, and will support them and the families of these journalists in any way we can.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement, saying, “Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Lehi snow...
Elizabeth Wolfe, Rob Shackelford and Joe Sutton, CNN

Cross-country storms will bring more blizzard conditions

Brutal winter storms are expected to deliver snow, blizzard conditions or icing across strips of the US from California to the Northeast on Thursday, part of a multi-day event that has already closed roads and caused numerous power outages -- even as the Southeast basks in unseasonably high temperatures.
16 hours ago
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Crimina...
Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, sexual assault conviction in LA, 3 years after NYC conviction.
16 hours ago
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2...
Associated Press

R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence

R. Kelly to serve 1 year for child pornography, child enticement after completing 30-year racketeering sentence.
16 hours ago
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed ...
John Seewer and Michael Rubinkam

NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment

Federal safety investigators have released a preliminary report on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and toxic chemical release.
16 hours ago
Orange County Sheriff John Mina addresses the media during a press conference about multiple shooti...
David Fischer and Freida Frisaro

Florida TV reporter killed while covering a fatal shooting

A Florida television station identified Thursday a 24-year-old reporter who was fatally shot while covering a shooting death in an Orlando area neighborhood, as well as its photojournalist who was critically injured in the rampage.
16 hours ago
Tom Curran, brother of 1971 murder victim Rita Curran, faces reporters during a news conference, Tu...
Associated Press

Discarded cigarette butt, DNA tests solve 52-year-old murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A discarded cigarette found near the body of a 24-year-old Vermont school teacher in her apartment nearly 52 years ago helped lead investigators to an upstairs neighbor who they say strangled her after having a fight with his wife, police said Tuesday. Burlington Police DNA evidence collected from the cigarette butt […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Former Salt Lake photojournalist among those shot in Orlando