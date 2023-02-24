Close
LOCAL NEWS

Teen's body found after car towed away in Utah crash

Feb 23, 2023, 5:50 PM
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

BOX ELDER, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a crash where the driver’s body was found within a half mile of the original crash site.

UHP Troopers responded to the crash at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Route 13 near milepost 16. Due to the blizzard that had moved in, driving conditions were very slick.

The car reportedly slid off the road and into a ditch where it was found. Troopers found the unoccupied 2018 Honda Civic with minimal damage but were unable to find a driver at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle’s registered owner was contacted and it was arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

According to UHP, “family member confirmed that Samuel Slade of Layton, Utah, should have been driving the car, but they were unaware of his whereabouts.”

Family members were unable to contact him, but determined 19-year-old Slade could have been “at an acquaintance’s residence.”

Troopers returned to patrol duties until they were contacted the next morning by family members, concerned that Slade had not returned home.

Troopers began to search probably locations for Slade, when the body was located by family members within one-half mile of the crash site.

“An investigation into the crash and death of the driver is currently ongoing. UHP is conducting the crash investigation alongside the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, which is handling the death investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to the Slade family for their loss,” UHP said.

Local News

