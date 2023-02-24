Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Tears, defiance and new tanks in Ukraine for war anniversary

Feb 24, 2023, 8:43 AM
Women walk among fluttering flags and the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers at the Field of Mars ce...
Women walk among fluttering flags and the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers at the Field of Mars cemetery on February 24, 2023 in Lviv, Ukraine. Today is the first anniversary of Russia's unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands and left cities in eastern Ukrainian in ruins. Funerals of soldiers are a near daily occurrence these days in Lviv as fighting rages in the east. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.

It was Ukraine’s “longest day,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country’s dogged resistance a year on has proven that “every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian president’s defiant tone captured the national mood of resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. Zelenskyy, who has himself become a symbol of Ukraine’s refusal to bow to Moscow, said Ukrainians proved themselves to be invincible during “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”

“We have been standing for exactly one year,” Zelenskyy said. Feb. 24, 2022, he said, was “the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since.”

Ukrainians wept at memorials for their tens of thousands of dead — a toll growing inexorably as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular. Although Friday marked the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, combat between Russian-backed forces and Ukrainian troops has raged in the country’s east since 2014. New video from there shot with a drone for The Associated Press showed how the town of Marinka has been razed, along with others.

The killing continued: Russian shelling killed another three civilians and wounded 19 others in the most recent 24-hour spell, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Around the country, Ukrainians looked back at a year that changed their lives and at the clouded future.

“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope,” Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said.

Lining up in the capital, Kyiv, to buy anniversary commemorative postage stamps, Tetiana Klimkova described her heart as “falling and hurting.”

Still, “this day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live,” she said. “On this day, our children and grandchildren will remember how strong Ukrainians are mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

But peace is nowhere in sight. China on Friday called for a cease-fire — an idea Ukraine has previously rejected for fear that a pause would allow Russia to regroup militarily after bruising battlefield setbacks. A top aide to Zelenskyy, Mykhailo Podolyak, said China’s proposals, if implemented, would freeze the war and lead to Ukraine’s defeat.

A 12-point paper issued by China’s Foreign Ministry also urged an end to sanctions that aim to squeeze Russia’s economy.

That suggestion also looks like a non-starter, given that Western nations are working to further tighten the sanctions noose, not loosen it. The U.K. government imposed more sanctions Friday on firms supplying military equipment to Moscow and said it would bar exports to Russia of aircraft parts and other components.

Ukraine is readying another military push to roll back Russian forces with the help of weaponry that has poured in from the West. NATO member Poland said Friday that it had delivered four advanced Leopard 2A4 tanks, making it the first country to hand the German-made armor to Ukraine.

The prime minister of Poland said on a visit to Kyiv that more Leopards are coming. Poland’s defense minister said contributions from other countries would help form Ukraine’s first Leopard battalion of 31 tanks.

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

“It will not be easy. But we will manage,” he added. “There is rage and a desire to avenge the fallen.”

Air raid alarms didn’t sound overnight in Kyiv, alleviating concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles to pile yet more sadness on Ukraine on the anniversary.

Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online, and office employees were asked to work from home. And even as they rode Kyiv’s subway to work, bought coffee and got busy, Ukrainians were unavoidably haunted by thoughts of loss and memories of when missiles struck, troops rolled across Ukraine’s borders and a refugee exodus began a year ago.

Back then, there were fears the country might fall within weeks. Zelenskyy referred to those dark moments in a video address.

“We fiercely fought for every day. And we endured the second day. And then, the third,” he said. “And we still know: Every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

The anniversary was also poignant for the parents of children born exactly a year ago as bombs began killing and maiming.

“It’s a tragedy for the whole country, for every Ukrainian,” said Alina Mustafaieva, who gave birth to daughter Yeva that day.

“My family was lucky. We didn’t lose anyone or anything. But many did, and we have to share this loss together,” she said.

Tributes to Ukraine’s resilience took place in other countries. The Eiffel Tower in Paris was among monuments illuminated in Ukraine’s colors — yellow and blue. In Berlin, a wrecked Russian tank was put on display. Anti-war activists in Belgrade, Serbia, left a cake covered with red icing representing blood and a skull on top on a pavement near the Russian Embassy, which police stopped them from approaching.

In Russia, media and rights groups reported more police arrests of protesters who took to streets with antiwar slogans and flowers in various parts of the country.

In Ukraine, Zelenskyy was particularly busy — kicking off the day with an early morning tweet that promised: “We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!”

He followed that up with his video address in which he also pledged not to abandon Ukrainians living under Russian occupation, vowing: “One way or another, we will liberate all our lands.”

He also addressed troops on a Kyiv square and handed out honors, including to the widow and daughter of a fallen soldier, telling them: “We will never forget.” In a Kyiv hospital, he also decorated wounded fighters.

A year on, casualty figures are horrific on both sides, although Moscow and Kyiv keep precise numbers under wraps. Western estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of killed and wounded.

The invasion, including Russia’s failure to fulfill its initial objective of capturing Kyiv, has severely dented the Russian military’s reputation as a fighting force. Still, it has unleashed an unrelenting barrage of firepower on Ukraine over the past year. Ukrainian armed forces put the tally at roughly 5,000 missile strikes, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,000 drone strikes.

Economic repercussions have rippled across the globe. Diplomatic repercussions, too. Western nations are supporting Ukraine militarily, financially and politically. But China, India and countries in the global south have proven ambivalent about Western arguments that Ukraine is the front line of a fight for freedom and democracy.

In Kharkiv, Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro Kovalenko was buried Fridayin the city’s main cemetery for soldiers, which has added 15 new rows of graves this past year. Kovalenko was killed Monday in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut. Those saying final goodbyes included Andrii Zatsorenko, a friend who lay red carnations on the grave.

“I never thought I’d be giving him flowers,” Zatsorenko said.

“The war will not end soon,” he added. “We have a powerful enemy.”

___

Samya Kullab reported from Kharhiv, Ukraine. Vasilisa Stepanenko in Kharhiv, Yuras Karmanau and Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia, Joanna Kozlowska in London, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, Poland, and Sophiko Megrelidze in Tbilisi, Georgia, contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Mos...
Vladimir Isachenkov

Putin suspends Russia’s involvement in key nuclear arms pact

Vladimir Putin says that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty.
3 days ago
US President Joe Biden with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian Presidential Pala...
Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine for first time since full-scale war began

President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on Monday for the first time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
4 days ago
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - JUNE 29: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet gives a statement to the press ...
Tia Goldenberg

Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
19 days ago
Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, tours a neighborhood in Kharkiv ...
Hanna Arhirova, Associated Press

Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start

Ukrainian officials say Russia has launched a new wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.
29 days ago
U.S. M1/A1 Abrams tanks...
TARA COPP and LOLITA BALDOR Associated Press

Why the US flipped on sending tanks to Ukraine

For months, U.S. officials balked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair.
1 month ago
Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov, the director/producer/cinematographer of "20 Da...
Lindsey Bahr, Film Writer

Sundance: Horrors of war illuminated in ’20 Days in Mariupol’ doc

Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov had just broken out of Mariupol after covering the first 20 days of the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian city and was feeling guilty about leaving. He and his colleagues were the last journalists there.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Tears, defiance and new tanks in Ukraine for war anniversary