Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Forecasters warn of elevated avalanche risk with more storm chances on horizon

Feb 24, 2023, 10:07 AM | Updated: 10:34 am
Andrew Adams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Avalanche danger was “considerable” Thursday from Logan to Salt Lake to the southern mountains, and forecasters said additional chances for snow were likely to keep the risk elevated over the next few days.

“Statewide, we’re at a considerable avalanche danger in the backcountry,” said Craig Gordon, a forecaster with the Utah Avalanche Center. “On a scale of 1 to 5, that’s a level 3. That means that human-triggered avalanches are likely.”

According to the center, three slides were triggered at lower elevations on Wednesday and Gordon urged people recreating in the foothills to also check the forecast.

“If we’re headed out for a trail run or a dog walk with more snow coming in, we definitely want to be armed with the latest avalanche forecast for the zone that we plan to recreate in,” Gordon said. “It doesn’t mean that you can’t get out and enjoy this amazing snow, but we definitely want to pump the brakes a little bit and tone down our objectives.”

Gordon urged people particularly to steer clear of wind-affected areas, which were more susceptible to avalanches.

“The good news is this is a very obvious avalanche problem to deal with — you lose the wind, you lose the problem,” Gordon said. “You can get in nice, sheltered terrain where the wind hasn’t affected or ‘loaded’ any of the leeward slopes and generally you’re good to go.”

Those in Big Cottonwood Canyon Thursday afternoon remarked about the incredible conditions they encountered.

“I went out for a little afternoon ski up on God’s Lawnmower and the Kessler Slabs and it was spectacular — as good as it gets,” said backcountry skier John Griffiths.

Backcountry skier John Griffiths. (KSL TV)

Griffiths said he always checked forecasts and made sure he was up-to-speed on conditions but found them to be inviting.

“Anecdotal, but I just skied two known avalanche paths and they skied wonderfully and the snow didn’t move,” Griffiths said.

Angie Cluff said she recently returned from Switzerland and the snow there didn’t compare to Utah’s.

“It’s just day-after-day — like, more and more inches of snow,” she said. “It’s a good time. It’s a great year. It’s an awesome year.”

Cluff said she checks forecasts as well, though she said she tends to stay away from the backcountry and stick to resorts.

Gordon acknowledged more people in the backcountry meant more potential for human-triggered avalanches and he urged everyone to take the proper equipment with them to the mountains and to study the latest forecasts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Warnings, tickets issued to parked cars preventing plowing efforts

Snowplow drivers and police are making a plea for people to move their cars off of the road. In West Jordan, police officers spent the day sending that message in person -- with warnings and tickets.
11 hours ago
...
Tamara Vaifanua

Utah students celebrate Black History Month with art exhibit

Utah students are celebrating Black History Month by carrying out the vision of Martin Luther King Jr. through a special art project on display at Salt Lake Community College.
11 hours ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

‘I’m not dead’: Woman’s pension restored after Get Gephardt investigation

Woman previously falsely declared as dead finally receives reinstated pension.
1 day ago
House under construction...
Ladd Egan

Utah bill seeks to help first-time homebuyers

A bill making its way through the Utah Legislature would create a first-time homebuyer assistance program.
1 day ago
A man sits in the rubble of collapsed collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023....
Brooke Williams

Utah woman, former refugee, raises funds for family in Turkey, Syria

When Nour Bilal first heard that there was an earthquake in her home country, she could barely believe it and questioned just how serious it was. Once she discovered the devastation, she began raising money.
1 day ago
Great Salt Lake shoreline...
Kevin Eubank

Saving the Great Salt Lake is not going to be a quick fix

Getting the Great Salt Lake back to a comfortable water level is going to take a lot of precipitation and work.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Forecasters warn of elevated avalanche risk with more storm chances on horizon