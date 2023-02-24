Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie series in the works at Warner Bros.

Feb 24, 2023, 10:57 AM
A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, ...
A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, starred as Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy. (New Line Cinema/Everett Collection)
(New Line Cinema/Everett Collection)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — It is one of the most beloved movie series of all time, but Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy only scratched the surface of the rich world of Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien.

And “multiple” new movies set in Middle-earth are in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced on Thursday in an earnings call, after studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy signed a deal with Freemode, a division of Swedish entertainment company Embracer Group, which acquired the movie rights to Tolkien’s work in August last year. (Warner Bros. Discovery is the parent company of CNN.)

Warner Bros. will produce the movies together with sister company New Line Cinema and Freemode, “expanding upon the much-loved world and characters of Middle-earth,” a statement released by Embracer read.

Currently, New Line and Warner Bros. Animation are in production on an anime movie “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” a story set 183 years before the events of “The Lord of the Rings,” recounting the fate of Helm Hammerhand, a King of Rohan.

Neither the cost of the deal nor the creative team were revealed, although Jackson and his collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens told CNN in a statement that Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept them “in the loop” and that they “look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

Jackson’s original trilogy, released between 2001 and 2003, was widely acclaimed, collecting 17 Academy Awards and generating almost $3 billion at the box office.

Other adaptations of Tolkien’s books have since been produced for the big and small screens.

Jackson’s “The Hobbit” movie trilogy also generated almost $3 billion in global receipts, while Amazon, which owns the TV rights to “The Lord of the Rings,” released its first season of “The Rings of Power” in 2022.

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realize the incredible stories, characters and world of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ on the big screen,” De Luca and Abdy said in a statement.

“But for all the scope and detail lovingly packed into the two trilogies, the vast, complex and dazzling universe dreamed up by J.R.R. Tolkien remains largely unexplored on film. The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honor,” they added.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

FILE: Hamptons International Film Festival Chairman Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of Nati...
Anita Snow, Associated Press

5-year firearms enhancement dropped in Baldwin shooting case

The prosecution in the case of a fatal New Mexico film-set shooting made a stark turnaround Monday, dropping the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin.
4 days ago
Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the sculpture as part of its booth at Art Wynwood in Miami. Mandato...
Zoe Sottile

‘Heartbreaking’: Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons ‘balloon dog’ sculpture

One attendee knocked over a $42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
4 days ago
Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing the acerbic Detective John Munch acro...
Alli Rosenbloom, Dan Heching and Eric Levenson

Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actor, dies at age 78

Richard Belzer, the comedian and actor best known for playing the acerbic Detective John Munch across a number of NBC crime dramas, including "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," over more than two decades, has died, according to his longtime manager. He was 78.
5 days ago
Actor Simu Liu from Marvel’s Shang-Chi stopped to talk with KSL, saying he always enjoys visiting...
Ashley Moser

Celebrities pile into Huntsman center for red carpet event, All-Star Celebrity Game 

Thousands of fans piled into the Huntsman Center Friday night for the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star game.
6 days ago
Jennifer Shah arrives to federal court in New York, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Federal prosecutors are s...
Eliza Pace

Jennifer Shah of ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City begins prison sentence

Jennifer Shah, star of the show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," arrived to begin her 6 1/2 year prison sentence in Texas.
7 days ago
FILE: Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July ...
Associated Press

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia. What is FTD?

Bruce Willis’ family has announced that he has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Here's some details on the condition.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
New ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie series in the works at Warner Bros.