Biden agrees with Romney in tweet about Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden responded to a tweet from Sen. Mitt Romney agreeing on the importance of standing up for freedom in Ukraine.

Feb. 24, 2023 marks one year since the Russia invaded Ukraine.

Romney tweeted “It is in America’s interest to support Ukraine. If Russia can invade, subjugate, and pillage Ukraine with impunity, it will do the same again to others, and a world at war diminishes the security of Americans.

I think Senator Romney would be the first to tell you that we don’t always agree. But he knows what I know: that standing with Ukraine — and standing up for freedom — advances our national security. https://t.co/X67SkDIL6W — President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2023

Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this week on Monday, for the first time since the invasion.