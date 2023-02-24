Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Biden agrees with Romney in tweet about Ukraine

Feb 24, 2023, 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:26 pm
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in the ...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. One year ago, Biden braced for the worst as Russia massed troops in preparation to invade Ukraine. But as Russia’s deadly invasion reaches the one year mark, Kyiv stands and Ukraine has exceeded even its own expectations. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden responded to a tweet from Sen. Mitt Romney agreeing on the importance of standing up for freedom in Ukraine.

Feb. 24, 2023 marks one year since the Russia invaded Ukraine. 

Romney tweeted “It is in America’s interest to support Ukraine. If Russia can invade, subjugate, and pillage Ukraine with impunity, it will do the same again to others, and a world at war diminishes the security of Americans.

Biden replied saying, “I think Senator Romney would be the first to tell you that we don’t always agree. But he knows what I know: that standing with Ukraine— and standing up for freedom — advances our national security.”

Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this week on Monday, for the first time since the invasion.

