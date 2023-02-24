Close
LOCAL NEWS

No one injured as Centerville home goes up in flames

Feb 24, 2023, 12:47 PM
BY
CENTERVILLE, Utah — Everyone is safe after a home was engulfed by flames Friday in Centerville.

According to Lt. Alan Ackerson with Centerville Police Department a single home caught fire at 485 S. 300 East and all occupants were able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the single story home.

It is unclear how the fire started at this point.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

