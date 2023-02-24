Clinton teacher honored with award, $10K grant

CLINTON, Utah — A Davis School District teacher received a huge honor on Friday morning.

For the sixth year in a row, the Heidi Martin: Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award was given to a teacher in the Davis School District.

This year’s award went to Laurie Bagford, a special education teacher at Clinton Elementary School.

“I kept seeing all the district members come in and try to speculate what was happening,” Bagford said.

Coming as a total surprise, Bagford was all smiles.

Ms. Bagford is a special education teacher @ Clinton Elementary. Nominated by principals in the school district then making it to the final rounds… This came as a TOTAL surprise! (Peep all the purple — her fav color!) 💜@DavisSchools @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/Q43FWJ8v07 — Karah Brackin (@KB_ON_TV) February 24, 2023

“A little bit of shock! It took me a second to realize that was my name!” she said.

Bagford was honored as this year’s recipient of the Mighty Heart Educator of Excellence Award, an award named in honor and memory of Heidi Ann Martin.

Martin was born with half a heart and had a heart transplant at 3 days old. She died in 2017 due to health complications.

Nominated by principals in the district, then making it to the final rounds, the award recognizes an educator who goes the extra mile to teach, model, inspire and help create contributing members of society in their students.

“If anytime, now is the time to tell our teachers thank you,” said Jodi Lunt, Davis Education Foundation executive director.

As part of the recognition, Bagford received a $10,000 grant for Clinton Elementary School.

“I grew up in a teaching family, so teaching is just like part of my lifeblood, really. And to be honored for something that I love and enjoy is amazing, and to know that it was in somebody else’s name is pretty awesome,” Bagford said.

The Davis School District Education Foundation is already looking into next year for this award to be given, with no signs of stopping.