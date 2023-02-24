Salt Lake County residents, legislators fear bill would allow Parleys Canyon mine to grow

HOLLADAY, Utah — Salt Lake County residents and state representatives of the region are pushing back against a proposed bill that they say would allow for excessive mining in Parleys Canyon after the county passed an ordinance banning mining in forest and recreation last year.

“They’re trying to pull the rug out … from under the regular regulatory process that (the mine) was going through,” said Rep. Doug Owens, D-Millcreek, during a legislative town hall meeting held in Holladay on Wednesday.

HB527, sponsored by Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, would tinker with mining operations regulations. It was introduced to the Utah House of Representatives for the first time on Tuesday, though it has yet to be assigned to a committee to go through a legislative process, as of Friday. That means it has one week to pass two committees and both chambers during this session.

In an email to a constituent obtained by KSL on Thursday, Stratton wrote the bill is still a “work in progress” but is meant to address issues in the state’s mining regulations.

“The intent of the bill is to improve (the) process and address ambiguity in our code related to mining that can lead to uncertainty and expensive litigation,” he wrote. “An ideology that pursues a fossil fuel-free economy cannot responsibly do away with appropriate and wise mining.”

However, resident and state lawmakers who represent Salt Lake County say it will dismantle an ordinance that the county passed last year after residents voiced concerns about a proposed mine in Parleys Canyon.

A company, Tree Farm LLC, submitted paperwork for a small mining operation in 2021 but also filed paperwork for a large mine of over 600 acres in the canyon as well. After the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining initially denied the small mining permit because it was filed at the same time as the large mining permit, the company backed off and resubmitted its small permit application last year. The division approved the application in August.

As this played out, a Salt Lake County ordinance banned mining in forest and recreation areas, which covers Parleys Canyon. Residents complained that the mine would worsen air quality, increase noise pollution, destroy wildlife habitat and increase wildfire risks.

Tree Farm later filed a lawsuit against the county over the ordinance. Records show the case remains active in 3rd District Court.

The group Save Parleys, created by residents in response to the mine, contends that HB527 would cut through Salt Lake County’s ordinance and also allow for the large mine to expand in the future, potentially taking a chunk of Grandeur Peak’s northeast slope along the way.

“Imagine driving through a scarred landscape with a giant open pit mine instead of the breathtaking greenbelt gateway to Summit County and Utah’s Olympic venues,” said Parley’s Canyon Community resident Brenda Reiss-Brennan in a statement Tuesday.

“This area should be off the table for any new mining,” she added. “We who love the Wasatch Mountains must do everything in our power to convince our legislators to protect the historic structures and natural beauty of this area and preserve this precious land for generations to come.”

Owens and five other Salt Lake County legislators spent about 15 minutes of the hourlong town hall on the topic, as well. Residents insisted that the mine would be a “catastrophe” and lamented that the fight was being brought up again after overwhelming dissent against it leading up to the county’s ordinance.

Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, pointed out that with a week left in the session, time is currently on the side of those who oppose the bill; however, Owens said there are several “very pro-mine” figures in the Legislature that may push for it in the final week of the session.

Stratton wrote that he doesn’t believe the bill singles out any specific project, adding that the future of the Parleys Canyon mine will ultimately be “determined by the courts.”

“The bill is not intended to help or disadvantage any specific mine or potential mine but to be neutral toward all, including Parleys Canyon,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini, an outspoken critic of the mine, said Gov. Spencer Cox is aware of the issue because the mayor recently spoke to him about it, and the Utah League of Cities and Towns is also opposed to the bill.

“I just said while we are concerned about the Great Salt Lake drying up and being a source of dust pollution and toxic metals, why would we consider another point source of PM2.5 on the other side of our valley (where) 1.3 million of our residents live?” the mayor said.

Cox has yet to express an opinion on the bill.

This year’s legislative session ends on March 3.