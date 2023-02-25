Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have resettled in Utah since war began, nonprofit says

SALT LAKE CITY —About 700 Ukrainian refugees are now living in Utah after leaving the war-torn country over the past year, according to the Utah Ukrainian Association.

Anya Beus, a Ukrainian-American who lives in Lehi, said some are doctors, teachers and skilled professionals who are starting over in low-paying jobs.

“People lost everything,” she said. “They lost their homes. They lost their businesses or fancy jobs and fancy offices. They’re nobody here. That’s hard.”

Beus says she’s always listening to news from Ukraine, where she was born and raised.

“Some days, I’m really angry,” Beus said. “Some days, I’m crying and feeling hopeless. Some days, helpless.”

One year into the war, she calls the Russian invasion “personal.” More of her relatives could be drafted, and some are already on the frontlines.

“I have a cousin who’s fighting in this war,” Beus said. “I have several friends who are fighting in this war. They have families. They have kids.”

She said Ukrainians are “really, really grateful for all the support.” Utahns have helped Ukrainian families get new homes. West Valley paramedics traveled overseas to provide aid and training. Plus, Utahns have sent countless supplies to Ukraine throughout the war.

On Friday, several nonprofits, including the Responsibility Foundation, sent additional supplies to Ukraine from the Salt Lake International Airport – “medical equipment, a drone, a special laptop, a large amount of protective gear and a little bit of winter clothing.

A pro-Ukraine rally is planned for Saturday afternoon. It’s called “365 Days of Defending Freedom,” with the event scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.