Measure to ban adult-led discussion on sexual orientation, gender identity for Utah’s K-3 students changed

SALT LAKE CITY — A bill to ban Utah’s K-3 classrooms from adult-led discussions and instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity is getting watered down.

A proposed new version of the bill takes out the lines that include “sexuality and gender identity.”

With those lines stricken, the bill now restricts classroom discussion and instruction on sexuality for kids in Utah’s grades K-3 except when “age and developmentally appropriate.”

“With the proposed amendment, HB 550 can no longer be considered a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill,” said Equality Utah. The group met with the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jeff Stenquist (R-Draper) Friday to discuss their concerns.

“This is the Utah Way in action. We have difficult conversations and engage each other’s concerns to craft better public policy,” said Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams.

They tell KSL NewsRadio they are now “neutral” on the bill.

Rep. Stenquist has said his bill was a copy of Florida’s controversial law that banned similar discussions on sexual orientation, despite its similar language.

Rep. Stenquist went to social media Friday to issue the following statement.

