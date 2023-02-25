Utah “influencer” arrested for assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence

HERRIMAN, Utah — A Herriman woman referred to as a social media influencer was arrested last week for assault.

According to Herriman police, Taylor Frankie Paul was arrested on Feb. 17, 2023. Paul, 28, has a following on Tiktok, with four million followers on the app.

According to a press release, the incident began at approximately 11 p.m. Herriman Police Department responded to a reported domestic violence incident at 4306 W. Rex Peak Way. According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor reported the incident saying they could hear screaming and yelling from inside Paul’s home.

Upon their arrival at the residence, police spoke with Paul and the victim at the doorway. When police asked about the reported commotion, the victim began to explain. Following this, according to police, Paul lunged at the victim, pushing and hitting him before police separated the two.

After interviewing the suspect and victim, according to the probable cause statement, police determined Paul to be the primary aggressor of the argument.

Influencer arrested at her Herriman home

Police say Paul hit the victim multiple times during the argument. Additionally, they say she threw household objects at him including metal chairs and a wooden playset. Paul was intoxicated during the incident, according to police.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim complained of elbow pain from the altercation. Along with this, Paul’s 5-year-old daughter was on the living room couch during the altercation.

Police say additional video evidence, received after Paul’s arrest, suggests that Paul’s daughter was injured by an action of her mother. At this time, it is not clear if this was during the altercation on Feb. 17 or another time.

Paul was arrested and booked on charges of assault, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child. Additionally, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is screening the case for felony assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of reckless child abuse.

HPD says Paul’s status as a social media influencer “has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing trouble linked to domestic violence, the following resources are available to you.

Utah Domestic Violence LINKLine

1-800-897-LINK (5465)

If LINKLine advocates are experiencing an increased call volume, calls will be forwarded to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

National Domestic Violence Hotline

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

StrongHearts Native Helpline

1-844-762-8483

