Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat

Feb 25, 2023, 1:13 PM
Elvis Francois receives a medical checkup after being rescued in Cartagena, Colombia, in January. H...
Elvis Francois receives a medical checkup after being rescued in Cartagena, Colombia, in January. Heinz is asking the public to help contact him so they can buy him a new boat in celebration of his successful rescue. (Colombian Navy Press Office/AP/CNN)
(Colombian Navy Press Office/AP/CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The sailor who spent weeks lost at sea in January, surviving largely off of ketchup, could have a new, state-of-the-art boat coming to him.

And the handsome gift would be thanks to Ketchup giant Heinz, which is trying to locate Elvis Francois.

The company posted a callout to social media on February 14th, hoping to track down the elusive Dominica sailor. According to Heinz’s social media, they’ve already reached out to the government of Dominica, the island nation where Francois is from, as well as the Colombian navy, which rescued him northwest of Colombia’s Puerto Bolívar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Heinz (@heinz)

But so far, none of the attempts to find Francois have panned out, says Heinz.

So the ketchup retailer is now “asking the general public to try and help with the hunt,” according to a statement shared with CNN over email.

“We’re also asking for any credible leads to contact Elvis so we can help cover a new boat equipped with full navigational technology to avoid another disaster in the future,” added the company.

Heinz also suggested fans use the hashtag #FindTheKetchupBoatGuy to amplify their search.

Francois, 47, was repairing his boat near the Dutch part of the island of Saint Martin in December when his boat was pulled out to sea. He told Colombian authorities that he lacked the navigational knowledge to return to shore and spent 24 days at sea. He survived off a bottle of ketchup, garlic powder, and Maggi stock cubes, which he mixed with water.

He was rescued after a plane spotted his sailboat with “help” engraved into the hull, according to Colombian authorities.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

...
Michael Locklear

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees have resettled in Utah since war began, nonprofit says

“People lost everything,” Anya Beus, a Ukrainian-American who lives in Lehi said.
2 days ago
Destroyed buildings from earthquake...
Associated Press

Death toll from Syria, Turkey earthquake tops 47,000

The death toll from the massive earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 continues to rise as more bodies are retrieved from the rubble of demolished buildings.
2 days ago
Women walk among fluttering flags and the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers at the Field of Mars ce...
John Leicester, Hanna Arhirova and Samya Kullab

Tears, defiance and new tanks in Ukraine for war anniversary

Ukraine’s leader has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
2 days ago
A man sits in the rubble of collapsed collapsed building in Antakya, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023....
Brooke Williams

Utah woman, former refugee, raises funds for family in Turkey, Syria

When Nour Bilal first heard that there was an earthquake in her home country, she could barely believe it and questioned just how serious it was. Once she discovered the devastation, she began raising money.
3 days ago
Emergency services workers search a collapsed building for the bodies of three people killed after ...
Associated Press

Death toll rises to 8 from new Turkey-Syria earthquake

Authorities and media in Turkey and Syria say the death toll has risen to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nearly 45,000 people.
5 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he gives his annual state of the nation address in Mos...
Vladimir Isachenkov

Putin suspends Russia’s involvement in key nuclear arms pact

Vladimir Putin says that Russia is suspending its participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Ketchup helped him survive weeks lost at sea. Now Heinz wants to buy him a new boat