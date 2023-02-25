Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed

Feb 25, 2023, 1:25 PM
Police vehicle in front of Idaho house...
FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File via CNN)
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File via CNN)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November will be demolished, school officials said Friday.

The owner of the home in Moscow offered to give it to the university and the school accepted, University President Scott Green said in a memo to students and employees.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” Green wrote.

No timeline has set for the demolition, but university spokesperson Jodi Walker told the Idaho Statesman that the goal is to have the house knocked down by the end of the semester.

“We’re just working through the processes that it takes to do such a thing,” Walker said. “But from the university standpoint, and in talking with the families, the sooner, the better.”

Walker also said the university is working with students and other community members to create a plan for the property’s future development that would honor the slain students: seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20.

The victims’ bodies were found on Nov. 13 at the rental home, which is across the street from the university campus.
Bryan Kohberger, a former graduate student of Washington State University in neighboring Pullman, Washington, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the killings.

Green also announced Friday that planning has started on a memorial for the four students. The memorial will be the focus of a garden in a location to be determined on campus grounds.

Scholarships in honor of the students are also being established.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)...
Associated Press

5 dead, including patient, in medical flight crash in Nevada

An air ambulance company says all five people aboard one of its flights have been killed in a crash in Nevada.
17 hours ago
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a Cosori air fryer. Cosori is recal...
Dee-Ann Durbin

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.
2 days ago
Women walk among fluttering flags and the graves of dead Ukrainian soldiers at the Field of Mars ce...
John Leicester, Hanna Arhirova and Samya Kullab

Tears, defiance and new tanks in Ukraine for war anniversary

Ukraine’s leader has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
2 days ago
Bottles of alcohol...
Associated Press

Tiny Nevada town gets county OK to lift ban on alcohol sales

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alcohol sales will soon be allowed in a tiny Nevada town where religious roots led to a decades-long ban on buying beer, wine and liquor. Bars still won’t be allowed, but stores will be able to sell alcohol in Alamo after the Lincoln County Commission on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a local […]
3 days ago
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Crimina...
Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for rape, sexual assault conviction in LA, 3 years after NYC conviction.
3 days ago
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2...
Associated Press

R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence

R. Kelly to serve 1 year for child pornography, child enticement after completing 30-year racketeering sentence.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
University to demolish house where Idaho students were killed