Massachusetts man dead after collapsing at Arches National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man died while hiking in Arches National Park after collapsing to the ground with his family Friday afternoon.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s office, the 71-year-old man from Massachusetts was hiking the park with his wife and son when he collapsed and was unresponsive.

First responders from Classic Air Medical, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and Grand County arrived on the scene.

“CPR was performed on the individual, who was then pronounced deceased at the scene,” reads the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post.

The man was transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for an official cause of death.

The National Park Service and Grand County Sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.

Follow @KSLMichaelHouck