Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona

Feb 25, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 5:06 pm
(File photo, Deseret News)
(File photo, Deseret News)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — All five people aboard a medical transport flight, including a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in a mountainous area in northern Nevada.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about the crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach, a rural community home to around 2,500 residents, is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, said the dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

Barry Duplantis, president and CEO of the company, said Saturday afternoon that relatives of all five victims had been notified, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. “We send our deepest condolences to their families,” Duplantis said.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The weather service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s a pretty mountainous region,” Lyon County Sgt. Nathan Cooper said. “Especially with the weather being the way it is right now, it’s not very good.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter that it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site. The NTSB is expected release more information Sunday at a news conference.

Care Flight identified the downed aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 airplane. Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was manufactured in 2002.

The company said in a statement that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and the families.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...
Michael Houck

Massachusetts man dead after collapsing at Arches National Park

A 71-year-old man died while hiking in Arches National Park after collapsing to the ground with his family Friday afternoon.
17 hours ago
school crossing...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah lawmakers consider return of photo radar

A new bill before the legislature would bring photo radar back to Utah as speeding in construction and school zones becomes a growing safety concern.
2 days ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Eliza Pace

Teen’s body found after car towed away in Utah crash

A teen's body was located a half mile from a snowy crash hours later.
3 days ago
One person killed crash...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15

One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.
3 days ago
A car is upside down in a corral....
Emily Ashcraft,

Jurors can hear about meth in driver charged with killing 2 young boys, judge rules

A judge ruled Thursday that jurors will be allowed to hear about results of a blood test of a man charged with causing a crash that killed two young Eagle Mountain boys who were playing together with toy trucks in a corral.
3 days ago
A truck is damaged after it crashed into another car in the snow....
Karah Brackin

Officials warn of slick conditions following massive winter storm

Crews are working to clear roads, but even those that appear to be cleared may be covered in ice.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona