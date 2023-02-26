Close
WORLD NEWS

Church missionary robbed, stabbed and hospitalized in Colombia

Feb 26, 2023, 11:50 AM | Updated: 3:29 pm
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

Editor’s note: This story has been edited from its original version to include the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ statement and remove information that was unverified. We apologize for any confusion.

POPAYÁN, Colombia — An American missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was robbed and then stabbed. He is receiving medical care in Colombia.

The missionary, Elder Maxwell Fish, serving in Popayán, Colombia, was the victim of robbery and then stabbed a few days ago and was placed in a medically induced coma. Fish’s parents are in Colombia, according to a Facebook page where his mother is providing updates.

According to a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sam Penrod, the two missionaries were victims of a robbery and assault.

“Early Friday morning, they were attacked in the street and one missionary was stabbed in the neck,” Penrod said in a statement.

Fish’s condition and treatment

Along with this, Penrod said Fish is in serious but stable condition.

Fish’s mission companion was not injured during the incident. He is receiving counseling, according to Penrod. Other missionaries in the vicinity of the incident have been moved out of the area as a precaution.

“Our prayers are with these missionaries and their families, that they may be strengthened and healed during this difficult time,” Penrod said.

Fish’s mother, Nichole Lybbert Fish, while providing updates, said leaders and doctors in the U.S. were confident in Colombian medical care and it was anticipated surgery would be performed there after he was stable. In her latest update, she said that he is still in critical condition.

She wrote:

I have to say how amazing and overwhelming the out pouring of prayer and fasting for Elder Maxwell Fish has been.  The word has spread and everyone’s concern and prayers for his total healing and a miracle is being cried from literally around the world.  So many are fasting tomorrow to petition the Lord for a full healing for my son.  I know Maxwell is God’s child and He will bless this boy.

This story is developing and will be updated as more details are made available.

KSL TV’s Larry Curtis contributed to this story.

Bonneville International Corporation, the company that owns KSL NewsRadio, is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, which is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

