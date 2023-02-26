Man shot victim in the leg following yearlong feud, Tooele police say

TOOELE, Utah — A man was arrested Friday in Tooele after police say he shot a man with whom he had been feuding for about a year.

Brandon Martinez, 24, was booked into Tooele County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

At 11:26 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at White’s Trailer Park, 1120 W. Utah Ave. When police arrived they located a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital where medical staff reported that the gunshot wound could result in the loss of his lower leg, according to a police booking affidavit.

Witnesses said Martinez entered the victim’s apartment uninvited and without knocking “in an attempt to settle their differences,” the affidavit states. At some point, Martinez left that apartment and went to a nearby trailer belonging to a common friend. The victim followed and police say the two continued arguing while the third friend separated them.

“There was an argument between the two, at which point Mr. Martinez ended up pulling out a handgun and shooting at the victim one time in the leg,” said Tooele Police Cpl. Colbey Bentley.

Martinez then left the scene and was later located by police at his father’s house, the affidavit says. Police also confiscated a 9mm handgun.

Following his arrest, Martinez said “he felt threatened by the size and how upset the victim was. Mr. Martinez said he aimed low, hit him in the leg and ran,” according to the affidavit.