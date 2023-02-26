Snow storm through Wednesday to affect morning commutes

SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is coming through Utah this week and is expected to affect morning commutes.

The National Weather Service Salt Lake City office issued winter storm warnings and advisories throughout the state effective Sunday through Wednesday evening, expecting heavy snowfall.

They expect the heaviest snowfall to be Sunday night through Monday morning, and again Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The NWS forecast said that the Wasatch Back could have wind gusts approaching 40 mph, along with up to 14 inches of snow.

Across the Wasatch Front, the NWS expects snow to begin Sunday, with several inches piling up in some areas by Monday morning, and more by Tuesday morning.

They predicted 18-36 inches of snow in the northern mountains, with winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Moderate Impacts from snow and wind are expected across northern Utah mountains and mountain valleys through 5 PM Wednesday. Plan accordingly. #utwx pic.twitter.com/yB3OfMf6eK — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2023

Northern Utah areas near Box Elder County and Cache Valley are expected to get up to four inches of snow by Monday morning, doubling by Tuesday morning.

Heads up for travelers on US 89 through Sardine Canyon between Brigham City and Logan. Snow is already wreaking havoc on the roads. #utwx pic.twitter.com/zxVgySmeMv — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2023

The Ogden Valley may see up to two feet of snow in the coming days, and the NWS said other valleys north of Salt Lake City will accumulate up to four inches of snow continually through Tuesday morning.

Minor impacts from snow are expected across northern Utah valleys, north of Salt Lake County, through 8 AM Tuesday. #utwx pic.twitter.com/HJs2YNUeeM — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2023

The NWS advised if you must drive, be prepared with emergency supplies like a flashlight, blanket, food, and water.

More details about the storm warnings are on the website, and localized forecasts are available by clicking locations on the map.

