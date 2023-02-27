Sunday Edition: Utah Senator Mitt Romney

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah Senator Mitt Romney. The Senator covers a number of topics with Doug, from international issues starting with President Biden’s speech in Poland on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to concerns over China and the surveillance balloons. Romney also discusses the efforts underway to help the immigration crisis and his work to address drought and wildfires. Plus, will Senator Romney run for re-election- and who does he think will become the next presidential nominee for the Republican and Democratic parties? It’s all on this week’s episode of Sunday Edition.

Follow @KSL5TV