2 Utah school districts delay start times, 1 moves Monday classes online due to snow

Feb 27, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 7:36 am
A school bus with extended stop sign...
FILE -- Neal Hendrickson, a former state legislator and current school bus driver, demonstrates the use of the school bus stop sign during a press conference about school bus safety outside of Granger High School in West Valley City on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Ogden and Weber school districts have announced two-hour delays for their schools on Monday due to snow and current road conditions, while the Box Elder School District announced a virtual learning day.

“Due to heavy snow across the county, and in order to give our trucks and plows sufficient time to have our schools ready to open, bus pick-up times and start times for all schools will be delayed by two hours,” Weber School District officials said. “Several major roadways have yet to be plowed. Roads are icy, too.”

Another snowstorm has moved into Utah, with heavy snowfall expected through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said it expects the heaviest snowfall to be Sunday night through Monday morning, and again Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Northern and southern Utah are expected to see the most snow from this entire system. Zion National Park and Park City could both get between 18-24 inches of snow, with Logan, Ogden and Brigham City seeing up to 18 inches of new snow by Wednesday night.

(NWS) (NWS)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

An inside look into Salt Lake City National Weather's Service. (KSLTV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

National Weather Service gives peek inside operations as next storm heads for Utah

Salt Lake City's National Weather Service is gearing up for the upcoming multiday storm hitting Utah on Sunday evening.
1 day ago
Amoz Stotesbery getting his gear ready for the back county. (KSLTV/Mike Anderson)...
Mike Anderson

Family prepares for avalanche danger, before skiing the backcountry

While the recent snowfall is making it a bit more dangerous for backcountry skiing, it's not stopping one Utah family from safely skiing the area.
1 day ago
More snow is coming through Utah this week and is expected to affect morning commutes. (National We...
Brooke Williams

Snowstorm through Wednesday to affect morning commutes

More snow is coming through Utah this week and is expected to affect morning commutes.
1 day ago
The Hollywood sign is seen through a mix of fog and dust snow during a rare cold winter storm in th...
Haley Brink and Eric Levenson

Snowfall tops 6.5 feet and rainfall tops 5 inches across southern California

A winter storm dumped massive amounts of precipitation across southern California this weekend.
1 day ago
Garbage cans in the snow...
Ladd Egan

Garbage truck drivers navigate obstacle course after big snowstorm

After 15 years on the job, Saul Lopez said navigating a garbage or recycling truck is already hard enough.
3 days ago
Big Cottonwood Canyon. (KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Forecasters warn of elevated avalanche risk with more storm chances on horizon

Avalanche forecasters said additional chances for snow were likely to keep the risk elevated over the next few days.
3 days ago

