2 Utah school districts delay start times, 1 moves Monday classes online due to snow

SALT LAKE CITY — The Ogden and Weber school districts have announced two-hour delays for their schools on Monday due to snow and current road conditions, while the Box Elder School District announced a virtual learning day.

“Due to heavy snow across the county, and in order to give our trucks and plows sufficient time to have our schools ready to open, bus pick-up times and start times for all schools will be delayed by two hours,” Weber School District officials said. “Several major roadways have yet to be plowed. Roads are icy, too.”

All Ogden School District locations will operate on a 2-hour delayed start today. Bus routes will be delayed 2 hours. Regular release times. HALF-DAY MORNING PROGRAMS CANCELED. Please travel safely. pic.twitter.com/o04vtoNfBo — OgdenSchoolDistrict (@ogdensd) February 27, 2023

Another snowstorm has moved into Utah, with heavy snowfall expected through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said it expects the heaviest snowfall to be Sunday night through Monday morning, and again Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Northern and southern Utah are expected to see the most snow from this entire system. Zion National Park and Park City could both get between 18-24 inches of snow, with Logan, Ogden and Brigham City seeing up to 18 inches of new snow by Wednesday night.

2/27 – Snow showers this morning? ✔️

Snow showers this evening?✔️

Snow showers in the afternoon? 🚫

…Unless you're in Ogden Valley – in which case – let it snow! #UTwx pic.twitter.com/aDxmKlMAbf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 27, 2023

