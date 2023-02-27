Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Feb 27, 2023, 9:35 AM
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West P...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks, Feb. 15, 2023, at Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Fla. Gov. DeSantis has signed a bill to give himself control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida. The governor signed the legislation on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that gives him control of Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, punishing the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The bill requires DeSantis, a Republican, to appoint a five-member board to oversee the government services that the Disney district provides in its sprawling theme park properties in Florida.

“Today the corporate kingdom finally comes to an end,” he said at a bill signing ceremony in Lake Buena Vista. “There’s a new sheriff in town, and accountability will be the order of the day.”

The signing came as DeSantis gears up for an expected presidential run and marks a high-profile legislative victory for a governor whose leveraging of cultural and political divides has pushed him to the fore of national Republican politics. DeSantis, whose book, “The Courage to be Free,” is coming out Tuesday, has moved in recent weeks to expand his national profile and political network through fundraisers and meetings with donors, elected officials and conservative influencers.

The takeover of the Disney district began last year when the entertainment giant publicly opposed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade and lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

DeSantis moved to quickly to penalize the company, directing lawmakers in the GOP-dominated Legislature to dissolve Disney’s self-governing district during a special legislative session last year, beginning a closely watched restructuring process.

In February, DeSantis called on lawmakers to again return to deal with Disney and finalize state control over the district in another hastily called special session that signaled the governor’s willingness to wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue in the coming months ahead of his potential White House run.

The new law changes the district’s name from the Reedy Creek Improvement District to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and subjects it to various layers of state oversight. Board members are currently named through entities controlled by Disney.

It leaves the district and its financial abilities and debt obligations intact, addressing a chief concern of surrounding governments. It also prevents people who have worked with or contracted with a theme park in the past three years from serving on the district’s new governing board.

Having a separate government allows the district to issue bonds and provide zoning, fire protection, utilities and infrastructure services on its land. Republican critics of the district argue it gives Disney a commercial advantage unavailable to others.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

A Girl Scout is handed money for cookies at a pop-up booth at Granite Bay. The troop leader said, a...
Ashley Sharp

2 California Girl Scouts, elderly woman recovering after suspected DUI driver crashes into cookie table

A driver was arrested Saturday night in Granite Bay, California, after crashing his car at the entrance to Walmart, and also hitting a Girl Scout cookie table.
16 hours ago
FILE - New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers Uni...
Jessica Gresko

Supreme Court student loan case: The arguments explained

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to hear arguments over President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan, which impacts millions of borrowers who could see their loans wiped away or reduced. So far, Republican-appointed judges have kept the Democratic president’s plan from going into effect, and it remains to be seen how the […]
16 hours ago
This still from a video released by the Flagler County, Florida Sheriff's Office shows a Matanzas H...
Paradise Afshar and Rebekah Riess

Student attacks school employee after Nintendo Switch taken away

A Florida high school student has been arrested after a video showed him attacking a school employee after she took away his Nintendo Switch device, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
16 hours ago
FILE - A group of LGBTQ advocates gathere outside the South Dakota Capitol in Pierre on Jan. 26, 20...
Associated Press

Trans people face ‘horrifying’ rhetoric at statehouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — It was pharmacist Gwendolyn Herzig’s first time testifying before a legislative committee when she spoke to several Arkansas lawmakers in a packed hearing room this month about a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors. Herzig, who is transgender, spoke out against the legislation and told the panel that one of […]
16 hours ago
woman blowing her nose on a couch...
Paul LeBlanc

New assessment on the origins of COVID-19 adds to the confusion

Three years after the start of the pandemic, researchers are beginning to look more into how COVID-19 began and its origins.
2 days ago
NTSB investigators documenting wreckage of a Pilatus PC-12 airplane at the crash site in Dayton, NV...
Rebekah Riess and Tina Burnside

5 dead in Nevada crash of medical plane that may have broke apart before crash

The medical services airplane that crashed in Nevada Friday night appears to have broken up mid-flight, the National Transportation Safety Board says.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company