After last week’s major snowstorm, what’s next for weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — After snowstorms last week pummeled Utah with up to 30 inches in some areas, some Utahns may be looking for a break from the “greatest snow on earth.”

However, Nicole DeSmet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service told KSL NewsRadio that mother nature is not quite done with snow just yet.

According to DeSmet, the brunt of the storm would hit the Ogden Valley going north to the Idaho border.

She said Ogden Valley could expect 2 to 5 inches by Tuesday and possibly 1 to 3 additional inches by Wednesday.

Salt Lake and Utah Counties will get less snow than that, but should still receive some snow between 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday.

The storm should impact the mountains more than anything.

DeSmet said as of early-Monday morning, many areas in the Wasatch and Uintah Mountains already saw a foot of fresh powder. And those areas could get another foot or two by Wednesday.

2/27 – Snow showers this morning? ✔️

Snow showers this evening?✔️

Snow showers in the afternoon? 🚫

…Unless you’re in Ogden Valley – in which case – let it snow! #UTwx pic.twitter.com/aDxmKlMAbf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 27, 2023 Meteorologists expect this storm to bring more cold weather with it. While this storm shouldn’t impact afternoon rush hour, it will likely impact morning commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.