Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

After last week’s major snowstorm, what’s next for weather?

Feb 27, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm
SunCrest snow drifts...
Wednesday's storm left so much snow that it was difficult for residents to get around their nieghborhood. (Ray Boone/KSL TV)
(Ray Boone/KSL TV)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After snowstorms last week pummeled Utah with up to 30 inches in some areas, some Utahns may be looking for a break from the “greatest snow on earth.”

However, Nicole DeSmet, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service told KSL NewsRadio that mother nature is not quite done with snow just yet.

According to DeSmet, the brunt of the storm would hit the Ogden Valley going north to the Idaho border.

She said Ogden Valley could expect 2 to 5 inches by Tuesday and possibly 1 to 3 additional inches by Wednesday.

Salt Lake and Utah Counties will get less snow than that, but should still receive some snow between 1 to 3 inches by Tuesday.

The storm should impact the mountains more than anything.

DeSmet said as of early-Monday morning, many areas in the Wasatch and Uintah Mountains already saw a foot of fresh powder. And those areas could get another foot or two by Wednesday.

Meteorologists expect this storm to bring more cold weather with it.

While this storm shouldn’t impact afternoon rush hour, it will likely impact morning commutes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

A school bus with extended stop sign...
Josh Ellis

2 Utah school districts delay start times, 1 moves Monday classes online due to snow

The Box Elder County, Ogden and Weber school districts have announced two-hour delays for their schools on Monday due to snow and current road conditions.
16 hours ago
An inside look into Salt Lake City National Weather's Service. (KSLTV)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

National Weather Service gives peek inside operations as next storm heads for Utah

Salt Lake City's National Weather Service is gearing up for the upcoming multiday storm hitting Utah on Sunday evening.
2 days ago
Amoz Stotesbery getting his gear ready for the back county. (KSLTV/Mike Anderson)...
Mike Anderson

Family prepares for avalanche danger, before skiing the backcountry

While the recent snowfall is making it a bit more dangerous for backcountry skiing, it's not stopping one Utah family from safely skiing the area.
2 days ago
More snow is coming through Utah this week and is expected to affect morning commutes. (National We...
Brooke Williams

Snowstorm through Wednesday to affect morning commutes

More snow is coming through Utah this week and is expected to affect morning commutes.
2 days ago
The Hollywood sign is seen through a mix of fog and dust snow during a rare cold winter storm in th...
Haley Brink and Eric Levenson

Snowfall tops 6.5 feet and rainfall tops 5 inches across southern California

A winter storm dumped massive amounts of precipitation across southern California this weekend.
2 days ago
Garbage cans in the snow...
Ladd Egan

Garbage truck drivers navigate obstacle course after big snowstorm

After 15 years on the job, Saul Lopez said navigating a garbage or recycling truck is already hard enough.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
After last week’s major snowstorm, what’s next for weather?