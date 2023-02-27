Ogden teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

OGDEN, Utah — Over the last few months, the Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV have teamed up to honor some of Utah’s best educators.

The “Most Valuable Educator” club is growing, and the newest teacher to join the group is Coach Preston Kellerstrass from Highland Jr. High School in Ogden.

Kellerstrass has been teaching PE and health at Highland Jr. High for two years. He had multiple nominations, with many praising him for his positive attitude and the way he inspires his students to live healthier lives.

“Coach K” got the “MVE” treatment at Saturday’s game between the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, which Utah won 118-102.

As part of his reward, Kellerstrass also got a personalized Utah Jazz jersey and a $1,000 classroom grant from Instructure, parent company of Canvas.

Members of the public can nominate anyone in the local community, including students, parents, peer educators, principals, administrators and college deans. Nominators will be asked to answer, “How does this educator inspire students, spark curiosity and support student growth and achievement?”

MVEs will get to attend an awards dinner with the Jazz and Instructure at the end of the season. Instructure will also be providing 300 tickets for Utah educators to attend the Jazz game on March 18.

Submit your nomination here.

