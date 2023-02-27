‘The Sandlot’ cast celebrates 30th anniversary with Q&A viewing in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Cast members of “The Sandlot” movie will be in Utah for an interactive discussion of the film to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

According to the University of Utah’s Arts website, the in-person viewing will be held at Kingsbury Hall on Mar. 18 at 7 p.m.

Cast members Tom Cuiry who played “Smalls,” Chauncey Leopardi, “Squints,” Marty York, “Yeah Yeah,” and Shane Obedzinksi, “Repeat,” will attend the showing.

After the movie, the cast members will share behind the scene anecdotes, give their own personal insight into the film, and answer questions, according to the U of U.

Tickets range from $20 to $50, with a VIP option at $129, including event swag and a personal meeting with the cast to take pictures and autographs. A 25% discount for tickets will be available until Feb. 28.

“The Sandlot” movie was primarily shot in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1993, according to KSL Sports. The actual sandlot the movie characters played in is on 1388 Glenrose Drive, with many other scenes shot in Ogden, Midvale, American Fork, and Rose Park.

