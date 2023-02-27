Woman killed in Juab County crash with semi

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A 35-year-old woman died Monday after colliding with a semi on state Route 132.

The incident happened west of Nephi, Utah at approximately 9:47 a.m.

According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, a black Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on S.R. 132 when it lost control and spun into the westbound lane of traffic.

“The road at this location was slushy,” the release stated.

The Hyundai then struck the right front of a blue Peterbilt semi — which was pulling two empty pneumatic trailers — and went off the north side of the road.

Troopers said the driver of the Hyundai, identified as a 35-year-old woman, died on impact.

The semi-driver was not injured in the crash but was pretty shaken up, according to the release.

The westbound lane of S.R. 132 was closed for a time following the collision.