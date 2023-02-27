Close
LOCAL NEWS

AirLife Utah opens medical helicopter base in Cedar City for quicker response to national parks

Feb 27, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm
Airlife 2, an AirLife Utah AStar 350 that is part of a new service in the area, is based at Timpano...
Airlife 2, an AirLife Utah AStar 350 that is part of a new service in the area, is based at Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Southern Utah’s state and national park visitors now have more access to emergency medical care as AirLife Utah adds a base in Cedar City.

The base opened Wednesday, with a goal to bring quicker response times for trauma situations and to help with transporting patients between hospitals for specialized care.

AirLife Utah is part of Air Methods, the largest air medical service in the United States, which already has helicopter bases in Ogden and Orem.

“The parks around the area are an asset to southwestern Utah and eastern Nevada, but visitors may be unprepared for the conditions. … When people enjoying our landscape get injured, experience heat stroke, or are unable to get themselves out of the parks, we can access remote areas with emergency medical care,” said Erik Bornemeier, account executive with Air Methods.

AirLife Utah plans to keep its helicopter in Hurricane on days when the national parks are busier, to keep response times even lower.

George Colson, Iron County emergency manager, said low response times in the county’s remote areas, like Newcastle and Beryl, are crucial. He said the new base is a valuable asset.

“AirLife Utah, with their base in Cedar City, will not only give law enforcement and fire enhanced, timely coverage of the county, but their ability to respond directly to the scene then to the hospital in a matter of minutes, not hours, will undoubtedly mean the difference between life and death for many,” Colson said.

AirLife Utah flies an AS350 helicopter, which does well in high altitudes and intense heat, according to the company’s statement. The helicopter carries a skilled crew and extra blood for accident victims who experience extreme blood loss.

The company has a sister base in Mesquite, Nevada, and said the addition means the area is “well-covered with air resources.”

Because it is part of a national medical service, AirLife Utah has access to many pilots and clinicians. Mechanics and backups are available to keep the helicopter ready for use.

The company has also partnered with Southern Utah University to create a path to employment for students in its pilot and aircraft mechanic programs.

