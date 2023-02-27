GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash

STAGECOACH, Nev — A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to KSL the fundraisers for the five people killed in a medical plane crash on Friday night.

According to the GoFundMe pages, Mark and Terri Rand, Ryan Watson, Scott Walton, and Ed Pricola were on a Care Flight plane that left Reno. Nev. to Salt Lake City, Utah, at approximately 9 p.m.

The flight was in the air for about 14 minutes, reaching an altitude of just over 19,000 when radar detected the plane descending at a high rate, according to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

“The evidence that we have at this point is that the aircraft broke up in flight,” Landsberg said at a press conference on Sunday.

According to their GoFundMe, Mark and Terri were on the flight for Mark to receive “life-saving medical treatment in Utah.” The fundraiser organizer said, “Mark and Terri were big-hearted, family-oriented, proud parents and grandparents.”

Watson and Pricola were paramedics for Care Flight, and Watson was a Guardian Flight pilot piloting the medical plane.

“Ryan was a loving husband, new father, son, brother, friend, and an incredible care provider whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched,” states Watson’s GoFundMe.

According to Walton’s GoFundMe, leave is leaving behind his “loving wife and three young daughters, who were the center of his world, are left to navigate the future without him.”

“Ed leaves behind Lauren, the love of his life of over 12 years, his daughter Riley (4), his son Everett (2), and his golden retriever, Rip,” according to his GoFundMe.

According to Landsberg, the NTSB and local officials will release a preliminary report on the crash in the next two weeks.

You can donate to each GoFundMe with the links below:

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

