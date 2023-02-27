Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash

Feb 27, 2023, 4:38 PM
Ed Pricola with his two kids, (top left), Mark and Terri Rand (top right), Scott Walton in front of...
Ed Pricola with his two kids, (top left), Mark and Terri Rand (top right), Scott Walton in front of a plane (bottom left), and Ryan Watson with his wife (bottom right) (Courtesy: GoFundMe Fundraisers)
(Courtesy: GoFundMe Fundraisers)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

STAGECOACH, Nev — A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed to KSL the fundraisers for the five people killed in a medical plane crash on Friday night.

According to the GoFundMe pages, Mark and Terri Rand, Ryan Watson, Scott Walton, and Ed Pricola were on a Care Flight plane that left Reno. Nev. to Salt Lake City, Utah, at approximately 9 p.m.

The flight was in the air for about 14 minutes, reaching an altitude of just over 19,000 when radar detected the plane descending at a high rate, according to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg.

“The evidence that we have at this point is that the aircraft broke up in flight,” Landsberg said at a press conference on Sunday.

According to their GoFundMe, Mark and Terri were on the flight for Mark to receive “life-saving medical treatment in Utah.” The fundraiser organizer said, “Mark and Terri were big-hearted, family-oriented, proud parents and grandparents.”

Scott Walton with his family. (Courtesy: GoFundMe) Ryan Watson with his wife. (Courtesy: GoFundMe) Mark Rand and his wife, Terri. (Courtesy: GoFundMe) Scott Walton with his family. (Courtesy: GoFundMe)

Watson and Pricola were paramedics for Care Flight, and Watson was a Guardian Flight pilot piloting the medical plane.

“Ryan was a loving husband, new father, son, brother, friend, and an incredible care provider whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched,” states Watson’s GoFundMe.

According to Walton’s GoFundMe, leave is leaving behind his “loving wife and three young daughters, who were the center of his world, are left to navigate the future without him.”

“Ed leaves behind Lauren, the love of his life of over 12 years, his daughter Riley (4), his son Everett (2), and his golden retriever, Rip,” according to his GoFundMe.

According to Landsberg, the NTSB and local officials will release a preliminary report on the crash in the next two weeks.

You can donate to each GoFundMe with the links below:

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

First responders at the scene.( (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV)...
Michael Houck, Mike Anderson and Madison Swenson

1 killed in roof collapse during home renovation, police say

A man died Monday afternoon following a roof collapse in Providence, Utah.
23 hours ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

Woman killed in Juab County crash with semi

A 35-year-old woman died Monday after colliding with a semi on state Route 132.
23 hours ago
A Girl Scout is handed money for cookies at a pop-up booth at Granite Bay. The troop leader said, a...
Ashley Sharp

2 California Girl Scouts, elderly woman recovering after suspected DUI driver crashes into cookie table

A driver was arrested Saturday night in Granite Bay, California, after crashing his car at the entrance to Walmart, and also hitting a Girl Scout cookie table.
23 hours ago
NTSB investigators documenting wreckage of a Pilatus PC-12 airplane at the crash site in Dayton, NV...
Rebekah Riess and Tina Burnside

5 dead in Nevada crash of medical plane that may have broke apart before crash

The medical services airplane that crashed in Nevada Friday night appears to have broken up mid-flight, the National Transportation Safety Board says.
2 days ago
The scene of the accident on 5300 S 700 W. (Utah Department of Transportation)...
Michael Houck

Two drivers sent the hospital after T-bone accident, police say

Two men were sent to the hospital after a T-bone crash Saturday afternoon.
3 days ago
(File photo, Deseret News)...
Associated Press

2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona

Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
GoFundMe verifies identities of 5 killed in Nevada medical plane crash