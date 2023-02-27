Close
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

1 killed in roof collapse during home renovation, police say

Feb 27, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 7:33 pm
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVIDENCE, Utah — A man died Monday afternoon following a roof collapse in Providence, Utah.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office told KSL that the home on 198 E. 200 South was set to be demolished when the accident happened.

When the roof collapsed, a 52-year-old man was working on a garage roof, removing old asbestos. Police said he died instantly. No one else was injured.

Investigators said that the roof had a lot of snow, which could have caused the instability of the garage.

“My guess is today alone dumped probably anywhere from eight to 12 inches of snow,” Peck explained. “And it is heavy, heavy wet snow, combined with the snow storms we’ve been having, and the snow hasn’t been able to melt off. There was easily 15 to 16 inches of snow on that roof. That heavy water content, it’s a lot of weight.”

First responders cleared the scene around 6 p.m., and investigators are still looking for the official cause, but they believe the fall was simply a tragic accident.

Police are not releasing the identity of the man.

First responders at the scene. (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV) First responders at the scene. (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV) First responders at the scene. (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV) First responders at the scene. (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV) First responders at the scene.( (Mike Anderson/ KSL TV)
