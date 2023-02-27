Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

1 killed in roof collapse

Feb 27, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVIDENCE, Utah — One person has died following a roof collapse in Providence.

The crash happened at 189 E. 200 South Monday afternoon.

Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said there was some type of construction going on when the roof collapse happened.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Airlife 2, an AirLife Utah AStar 350 that is part of a new service in the area, is based at Timpano...
Emily Ashcraft

AirLife Utah opens medical helicopter base in Cedar City for quicker response to national parks

AirLife Utah opened a base in Cedar City on Wednesday to bring quicker medical response times to rural areas in southern Utah.
16 hours ago
[File] Utah Highway Patrol State Trooper car (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)...
Madison Swenson

Woman killed in Juab County crash with semi

A 35-year-old woman died Monday after colliding with a semi on state Route 132.
16 hours ago
FILE: The Utah State Legislature...
Karah Brackin

Bill would prohibit funding for ‘diversity, equity, and inclusivity’ offices in schools

On Monday, two bills, including one senate bill and one house bill gained attention, as both hit on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
16 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Josh Ellis

Ogden teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure

The "Most Valuable Educator" club is growing, and the newest teacher to join the group is Coach Preston Kellerstrass from Highland Jr. High School in Ogden.
16 hours ago
“The Sandlot” is all about America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Scotty Smalls reminisces abo...
Michael Houck

‘The Sandlot’ cast celebrates 30th anniversary with Q&A viewing in Utah

Cast members of 'The Sandlot' movie will be in Utah for an interactive discussion of the film to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
16 hours ago
SunCrest snow drifts...
Eliza Pace, KSL TV & Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

After last week’s major snowstorm, what’s next for weather?

Tired of snow? We're not done with it quite yet!
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
1 killed in roof collapse