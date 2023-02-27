LOCAL NEWS
1 killed in roof collapse
Feb 27, 2023, 4:01 PM | Updated: 4:19 pm
(KSL TV)
PROVIDENCE, Utah — One person has died following a roof collapse in Providence.
The crash happened at 189 E. 200 South Monday afternoon.
Lt. Doyle Peck with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said there was some type of construction going on when the roof collapse happened.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.
